Jurgen Klopp has pledged himself in for any trophy parade for retrospective title wins – if Man City are stripped of their honours over financial charges.

Man City are still awaiting their hearing over 115 charges of financial breaches from the Premier League, with no resolution expected until next summer.

If found guilty, the Manchester club risk being stripped of titles won during the period in question, which could mean Liverpool are deemed champions for both 2018/19 and 2021/22.

It would be an unprecedented situation for English football, but one that would be welcomed, with a degree of status quo restored.

During his farewell event at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday night, host John Bishop put to Klopp that his record of one Premier League title could be increased to three.

“If you organise a bus parade – I’m in! How long it takes, I don’t care!” the departing manager joked.

In response, Bishop reassured Klopp that the powers that be in the city would “close the roads” in order for Liverpool and their fans to celebrate.

But the 56-year-old added that his sense of legacy at Liverpool is not tied to the trophies he and his players won, but the “things we went through together.”

“You might remember the game against Man City where the ball was pretty much in and John Stones [cleared], it was like 11-something [millimetres],” he told the 11,000 fans in attendance.

“Then City won at Burnley, the ball was in by exactly the same distance. Like, wow. So can you be more unlucky? Maybe, I don’t know.

“It’s just a fact. It’s not that I wake up in the night, ‘oh my god’.

“The handball of Rodri, come on, that was against Everton, everyone came together, I remember exactly how it was.

“But I’m still a happy man, honestly. [Having three titles] would obviously change a few things, but not for me personally.

“I come in here tonight and say goodbye and you say ‘would you be in the different mood if we would have won the league three times or one time?’.

“I know it’s all about success, but the relationship we created is independent of trophies. It is.

“It’s based on trust, togetherness, experience we made together, things we went through together.

“The trophies are important – if we don’t win anything, you’d have the farewell party after one-and-a-half years and it’s not the same obviously – but it’s really about that.”