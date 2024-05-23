Jurgen Klopp promised he would be back at Anfield again in the future, but few would have predicted his first trip back would be to see Taylor Swift!

Sunday was the final time Klopp arrived and left Anfield for a match as Liverpool manager, marking the end of a golden era.

The 56-year-old insisted he “will come back occasionally” but “as a supporter,” though next month he will be a ‘Swiftie’ as he attends one of Talyor Swift’s three concerts at Anfield.

Klopp’s wife, Ulla, bought tickets to see one of the shows, he revealed during a staff Q&A in his final week at the club, also disclosing he then started singing ‘Shake It Off’ to her, as per the Athletic.

The concerts take place on June 13, 14 and 15, but it remains to be seen which one Klopp and Ulla will attend – though, if he wants to see Germany kickoff Euro 2024, it will not be the June 14 show!

Concerts provide the club with revenue in the off-season, and Taylor Swift precedes the visit of Pink this summer, two of their six permitted non-football events at Anfield per season.

They are worth millions to the club, and it is a win-win for the city too.

Liverpool will become ‘Taylor Town’ ahead of her visit on the Eras Tour, with 11 art installations in the city centre for fans to visit – Klopp may choose to keep a low profile for this one, though.

Klopp’s return to Anfield for the concert will be early into his much-needed break, and he has now handed over the reins to Ulla, who “will update me where we go and stuff like this, but I follow happily.”

As for when he could return for a match at Anfield, Klopp told reporters in his final press conference: “Maybe not for the first game of the season – that’s early (August 17), wow! Maybe after the second international break or something like this.”