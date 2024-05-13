Liverpool travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa in Jurgen Klopp‘s last away game as Liverpool manager. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Villa Park is 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley

