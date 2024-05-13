★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
THANK YOU JURGEN

LAST CHANCE! KLOPP SOUVENIRS

SHOP NOW
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, May 13, 2024: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (L) and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa in Jurgen Klopp‘s last away game as Liverpool manager. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Villa Park is 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024