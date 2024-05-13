Liverpool travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa in Jurgen Klopp‘s last away game as Liverpool manager. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Villa Park is 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.
Teams
Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley
