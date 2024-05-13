Liverpool are within touching distance of scoring the second-most goals in a season in their entire history – and could clinch it at Aston Villa.

The Reds make the trip to Villa Park on Monday night, as Jurgen Klopp takes charge of an away game for the last time.

This will be his 238th away outing as Liverpool manager, excluding fixtures on neutral grounds or home games played away from Anfield, and he has won 129 of those previous 237 with a win percentage of 54 percent.

Two goals will see Klopp’s side record their second-highest goals tally in a season ever in all competitions.

They currently stand on 137 – they scored 138 in 1985/86, with the club record coming in 2021/22 (147).

Wins in Liverpool’s remaining two games of the season will also see them amass 84 points – only four times ever in a 38-game season have they got more.

Alisson & Salah eyeing milestones

Alisson is in line to make his 200th league appearance for Liverpool.

The legendary Brazilian has kept 85 clean sheets in those 199 games since arriving from Roma in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah needs two more goals to register 20 in the Premier League for the fifth time in his Liverpool career.

The 31-year-old’s goal at Anfield earlier this season was the Reds’ 100th in the Premier League against Villa – he has seven in 10 appearances when facing them.

Reds’ strong record at Villa Park

Villa’s last win over Liverpool came in October 2020, with a shock 7-2 victory behind closed doors.

Their last home league triumph in front of fans came in May 2011, however, with Stewart Downing scoring the only goal of the game.

The 7-2 win is the only time in the last 21 home encounters in the league that Villa have scored more than once against Liverpool.

In the Premier League era, the Reds have won 16, drawn five and lost seven games to the Villans.

Watkins enjoys playing Liverpool

Ollie Watkins has scored five goals in his seven appearances against Liverpool, including a hat-trick in the 7-2 back in 2020/21.

He missed a penalty against the Reds at Anfield a year ago in the penultimate game of last season.

Watkins has 19 league goals in 2023/24 to date and is one short of becoming the first Villa player to score 20 times in a top-flight campaign since Peter Withe in 1980/81.

This season’s scorers

Aston Villa: Watkins 27, Bailey 14, Diaby 10, Luiz 10, McGinn 9, Duran 6, Cash 5, own goals 4, Moreno 3, Rogers 3, Zaniolo 3, Digne 2, Tielemans 2, Torres 2, Carlos 1, Dendoncker 1, Kamara 1, Konsa 1, Ramsey 1

Liverpool: Salah 24, Nunez 18, Gakpo 15, Jota 15, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, own goals 7, Mac Allister 6, Jones 5, Van Dijk 4, Elliott 4, Gravenberch 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Robertson 3, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).