Liverpool will announce their released and retained lists soon after the end of the season, with Mateusz Musialowski expected to depart on a free transfer.

As a summer of unprecedented change looms at Anfield – including the departure of Jurgen Klopp – fans will see a number of players released.

From the first team, Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian‘s contracts are all set to expire, with there no indication yet that there will be new deals for the senior trio.

Another who is due to move on is Musialowski, whose terms run out on July 1 – not even four months after he made his first-team debut.

The 20-year-old Pole was a surprise inclusion for the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League in March, replacing Bobby Clark in the 73rd minute.

Afterwards, Klopp explained his belief that Musialowski was now “ready” for senior football, but he has not made another appearance at any level in the two months since.

There has long been an expectation that the versatile forward would leave at the end of the season, having seen a move to TSV Hartberg fall through last summer before interest from Birmingham and Leeds came to nothing in January.

In November, the player’s agent, Cezary Kucharski, spoke openly about Musialowski’s next step, with there an agreement in place that he will not be touted to clubs in Poland.

“We signed a contract with the condition that I would not persuade him to return to Poland,” Kucharski explained.

“I don’t want to persuade him to return to Poland, but he has the most offers from his homeland. Most clubs want him.

“I think he should go to the Netherlands, Belgium, or maybe Switzerland.”

Liverpool are still likely to offer Musialowski a new contract as part of the normal mechanics of a free transfer, as that would then ensure compensation is paid by his next club.

Another youngster who could move on is Melkamu Frauendorf, the German utility player who has featured twice under Klopp at first-team level.

Frauendorf’s campaign has been hampered by injuries, and the belief is that his terms at Liverpool will expire at the end of the season, having signed a three-year contract back in 2021.

There are no reports of interest in the 20-year-old at this stage, while the club are unlikely to confirm any academy departures until mid-June.