The agent of Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski has opened up on his ‘agreement’ with the youngster over his next transfer.

With his mesmerising left foot, Musialowski bewitched watchers when he first arrived at Liverpool in 2020, thanks to his eloquent dribbling and calmness on the ball.

His progress hasn’t been linear, and rumours arose over the summer on a potential future away from Merseyside.

He has now returned to form, though, and his agent, Cezary Kucharski, has opened up on where he would prefer Musialowski to play.

Kucharski, a former Poland international, told journalist Tomasz Cwiakala: “We signed a contract with the condition that I would not persuade him to return to Poland.

“I don’t want to persuade him to return to Poland, but he has the most offers from his homeland.

“Most clubs want him. I think it should go to the Netherlands, Belgium, or maybe Switzerland.”

We know that in the summer, Polish reports suggested he was set for a move to TSV Hartberg in Austria.

However, the move fell through as Liverpool reportedly changed their transfer demands.

Since the summer, Musialowksi has impressed his coaches, with U21 boss Barry Lewtas telling the Liverpool Echo: “He’s been brilliant. This season, in terms of his level of consistency, without question it has risen.”

A highlight for the 20-year-old was his brilliant long-range goal against Barrow in the EFL Trophy, though the Reds ultimately lost that match.

Liverpool did, however, get out their group for the first time in five attempts and will now face Bradford in the round of 32.

Last season, Liverpool’s loanee Conor Bradley played a key part in Bolton winning the competition at Wembley.