Liverpool winger Mateusz Musialowski has turned down a move back to Poland in favour of a club in Austria, as he nears a departure from Anfield.

Musialowski, 19, had long been expected to leave Liverpool this summer, having struggled to break through into first-team plans under Jurgen Klopp.

The versatile forward has started both games so far for the under-21s, however, with any talk over a transfer taking time to resolve.

This comes despite interest from Lech Poznan, Gornik Zabrze, Widzew Lodz and LKS Lodz in his native Poland, with speculation over either a loan or loan-to-buy agreement.

Now, though, according to journalist Kuba Seweryn of Polish outlet Sport, Musialowski has turned down the chance to return to the country.

Instead, the teenager is closing in on a switch to TSV Hartberg, who play in the Austrian Bundesliga, with the priority now to “solve the issue of his contract.”

A deal has not yet been reached with Liverpool, but it has been previously reported that the club would not stand in Musialowski’s way if they receive an acceptable offer.

The player has recently changed representatives in anticipation of a summer move, with senior opportunities few and far between on Merseyside.

Musialowski’s only first-team appearance to date came in the 3-0 friendly loss to Strasbourg at the end of pre-season last summer.

He has not often been called up to senior training in recent years, either, with the likes of Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, Melkamu Frauendorf and Lewis Koumas preferred.

Trent Kone-Doherty, the 17-year-old Irish winger, is the latest player involved with Klopp’s squad ahead of Musialowski.

The Poland under-21 international joined Liverpool from SMS Lodz in 2020, but despite catching the eye with his dribbling ability and eye for goal, there have been reservations over his work off the ball.