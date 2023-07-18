Liverpool youngster hailed ‘Polish Messi’ set to leave club

A talented prospect dubbed the ‘Polish Messi’ is expected to leave Liverpool this summer with several clubs from his homeland said to have shown interest.

Mateusz Musialowski has gained a healthy reputation during his three years on Merseyside but that has so far failed to translate into a senior appearance for the Reds.

It was reported last month that Liverpool were in talks with two clubs over a potential deal for the 19-year-old, with both loan and permanent moves said to be on the table.

Now, it appears that a move away from the Reds career is imminent, with the forward not involved in the academy photocall prior to the upcoming campaign.

Expect Mateusz Musialowski to depart #LFC soon. Suggestions of either loan or loan-to-buy deal with several Polish clubs. Not involved in academy photocall ahead of new season. Contract expires in 2024 and recently dropped agent to be advised instead by his parents. pic.twitter.com/MBeMCUj0kq — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 17, 2023

Musialowski has one year remaining on his current Liverpool deal and recently broke ties with his agent to have his interests looked after by his parents.

Lech Poznan, Gornik Zabrze, Widzew Lodz and LKS Lodz have all emerged as potential destinations for the Polish winger, who registered 17 Premier League 2 appearances last season and scored two goals.

It is understood that loan and loan-to-buy options are being explored by the interested parties, providing the teenager valuable experience to either bring back to Liverpool or take elsewhere.

Musialowski joined the club from Polish side UKS SMS Lodz in August 2021 and has worked his way through Liverpool’s youth set-up without yet being sent out on loan.

He arrived with bundles of ability and has impressed throughout his time with Liverpool’s under-18s and under-23s, but has simultaneously seen the likes of Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon climb above him in the pecking order for senior football.

His most prolific period came during his debut season for the club, when he notched 12 goals and three assists in 25 under-18 appearances.

Musialowski looked to have the potential to make great strides at Liverpool, but it now looks as though the next steps in his football career will be taken elsewhere.