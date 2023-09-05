A summer move away for Mateusz Musialowski collapsed after there was a change in Liverpool’s transfer demands.

Musialowski had been set to join Austrian side TSV Hartberg having rejected offers that would have seen him return to his native home in Poland.

The forward was linked to moves away from Anfield throughout the summer having failed to work his way into Jurgen Klopp‘s plans for 2023/24.

Things looked to be on track for a switch to Austria, but negotiations were brought to a halt when Liverpool changed their stance on the youngster’s departure.

Polish outlet Sport.pl have reported that the Reds had initially agreed a deal to allow Musialowski to walk away for free this summer provided a sell-on clause was included in the player’s contract.

This is said to have changed, with Liverpool instead insisting on recouping a fee for the 19-year-old who joined the club from SMS Lodz in 2020.

It ultimately saw talks with TSV Hartberg break down, leaving Musialowski without a route away from Anfield.

Polish sides Lech Poznan, Gornik Zabrze, Widzew Lodz and LKS Lodz were all said to be interested in taking the teenager on loan during the summer but he had indicated his preference was to make a permanent switch to Austria.

Musialowski has one year remaining on his current deal and is set to see out the rest of that contract with Liverpool U21s as things stand.

He appeared 17 times in the Premier League 2 last season and earned himself five caps for Poland U21s in the process.

Musialowski has yet to register a competitive senior appearance for Liverpool, however, and didn’t feature in any of the Reds’ pre-season friendlies over the summer.

The potential for a move elsewhere this summer still remains, with transfer windows still open in a number of countries across Europe including Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic and Turkey.