Liverpool FC have confirmed the appointment of Arne Slot as the club’s new head coach, with the Dutchman becoming the 21st permanent manager in the club’s 131-year history.

Liverpool have officially confirmed Slot on a three-year contract as their new head coach following Jurgen Klopp‘s final game as manager.

A short statement from the club reads: “Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit.”

Slot’s coaching staff are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that Sipke Hulshoff will be assistant and head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen will also arrive from Feyenoord.

The transition comes with Klopp departing Anfield after 491 games in charge, along with coaches Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos, John Achterberg and Jack Robinson and fitness staff Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger.

Slot emerged as Liverpool’s primary candidate to succeed Klopp following Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Following contact with the 45-year-old’s representatives, an official approach was made to Feyenoord, as with no release clause in his contract a compensation agreement was required.

A deal was struck in the region of €11 million, including three of Slot’s backroom staff in assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen.

The Dutchman was identified as part of a data-led search at Liverpool, with director of research William Spearman working in accordance with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Slot was earmarked as the best fit for his work at Feyenoord as well as his scalable acumen as a coach and personality on and off the pitch.

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim, Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann were among other names considered.

While Klopp’s role at Liverpool was more of a traditional manager, Slot has been appointed as a head coach.

His first game in charge of the club will be the pre-season friendly against Real Betis in the United States on July 26.

Who is Arne Slot?

Slot, 45, arrives at Anfield after three successful seasons at Feyenoord, where he led the Dutch side to the title for the first time in six years in 2023.

Prior to Feyenoord, Slot managed AZ Alkmaar and were top of the league until the pandemic curtailed the season and wasn’t restarted.

He spent the entirety of his playing career in the Netherlands and has followed a similar path in management to date.

He prefers to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation but it is far from rigid, his style was previously described to i as “high-energy attacking football in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 with two deep-lying midfielders and a reliance on wingers to create chances.”

His Feyenoord side, who he managed since 2021/22, boasted the best defensive record in the Eredivisie – conceded just 26 goals in 34 games – and has the second-most goals scored (92). They finished this season with points this season than last year when they won the league, but finished second.

As per the Coaches Voice, Slot doesn’t “overcommit to the high press,” with his teams “comfortable dropping into a more reserved block” if the opportunity to win the ball back is not there.

