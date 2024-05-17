After eight seasons at the club, Joel Matip will leave Liverpool in the summer on the expiration of his contract.

The centre-back has been sidelined since December with an ACL injury, meaning he has not been able to add more games to his 201 tally at Anfield.

Signed as a free transfer in the summer of 2016, Matip quickly endeared himself to fans and leaves behind a long list of moments to cherish.

From his adventurous runs out of the backline to his assist in the Champions League final, Matip will be fondly remembered at Liverpool.

He has been a consistent part of life under Jurgen Klopp, and the manager was full of praise for one of his first signings at the club.

“In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.”

Klopp had expressed a desire to see Matip extend his deal this summer, but he leaves having made a valuable contribution, winning every trophy possible to make him one of the best free transfers in Premier League history.

The centre-back is the first of three expected departure notices, with announcements over Thiago and Adrian anticipated before the final day against Wolves – where they will be part of an emotional send-off.

On his exit, Matip said: “I am full of gratitude for the wonderful time I was able to experience with these unique people supporting the club and the fans who love Liverpool FC.”

Thank you and all the best for the future, Joel!