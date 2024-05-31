With two changes planned for the League Cup, and some misinformation circulating regarding one of those, we have explained them in a simple manner.

First, the good news – the League Cup is coming back to UK terrestrial television.

After Sky Sports announced it would be broadcasting all 93 matches in the competition, ITV have now agreed in principle to show at least nine matches on free-to-air UK television.

This includes two quarter final ties, a semi-final and the final. In recent years, Sky Sports have had the sole rights to cover the competition, since their agreement with the BBC ended in the mid-2010s.

It is welcome news for supporters who will more-than-likely now be able to watch Liverpool for free at least once in the competition, possibly more depending on the team’s success.

No, there won’t really be ‘seeding’

In more controversial news, there is another change planned for next season’s League Cup.

The third round will see Champions League teams unable to meet Europa League teams, due to scheduling issues caused by the expanded European competitions.

This was reported by the Telegraph in a way that made it seem like the top clubs were being seeded.

While the situation is far from ideal, this hasn’t been done to create an uneven playing field. It has been done to avoid fixture clashes with the premier two European competitions.

If there is to be an advantage gained, it will be minimal.

The League Cup third round is set to take place across the midweeks of September 18 and 25.

Matchday one of the Champions League is also set to take place in the midweek of September 18, while matchday one of the Europa League is to be played the week of September 25.

This means that in order to avoid clashes, Champions League and Europa League clubs will not be able to play each other.

However, Champions League clubs will still be able to draw Champions League clubs and Europa League clubs will still be able to draw Europa League clubs.

The controversy that has come as a result of the news is probably over the top, but the situation is an indication of the problems facing football.

Each governing body is continually planning and adding fixtures to the calendar without working with others to make the schedule fit.

It is leading to players being overplayed and ‘non-elite’ clubs being overlooked in favour of money-spinning Champions League fixtures.