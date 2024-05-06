While Liverpool have been linked with a move for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida ahead of the arrival of Arne Slot as head coach, a deal seems unlikely.

Given Slot is poised to arrive from Feyenoord this summer, it is no surprise that Liverpool have already been linked with a number of his players.

Chief among those is versatile defender Geertruida, who fuelled speculation as he attended the recent 2-2 draw with West Ham.

With no player making more appearances in Slot’s managerial career and his contract set to expire in 2025, it seemed realistic that the incoming head coach would at least recommend the 23-year-old.

However, according to Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad, Geertruida is a player who has “not yet been discussed” by Liverpool’s recruitment team.

His visit to the UK was instead to catch up with close friend Crysencio Summerville, watching the Leeds winger in their unfortunate 4-0 loss at QPR the night before he attended West Ham.

Geertruida is described as “a serious option for many clubs” and it is maintained that he could be “possibly also for Liverpool later.”

But the likelihood is that the right-back – who can also play at centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield – is not viewed as a genuine option by Liverpool.

As Joel Matip prepares to depart on a free transfer, the emphasis will be on bringing in a new centre-back to improve the quality of the squad, rather than make up the numbers.

While Geertruida is an accomplished defender, his lack of experience outside the Eredivisie – having spent his entire senior career so far with Feyenoord – may make him a gamble in that respect.

There is no indication that Slot will have a major influence on Liverpool’s transfer plans, and in fact, the club will look to Erik ten Hag’s failed signings at Man United as an example of why they should avoid that route.

Slot will be employed as a head coach, with recruitment led by sporting director Richard Hughes and assistant David Woodfine, working in accordance with scouting and data teams and beneath CEO of football Michael Hughes.

The 45-year-old will likely have a say in players signed and sold, but he is largely required to work with the talent afforded to him.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in a number of centre-backs already, including Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho.