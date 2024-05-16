Luis Diaz has been the subject of various transfer rumours in recent weeks, but the latest reports are that Liverpool are ‘not looking to sell’ their winger.

The 27-year-old has been linked to Barcelona and PSG of late, ramping up speculation that he could be one of the players to leave Anfield this summer.

Diaz’s father has spoken several times about his son and a move to Barcelona, though the Spanish side currently do not look to have the funds necessary to force Liverpool’s hand.

And it would need to be forced as the Athletic‘s David Orstein has stated the club do not want to sell the Colombian, who is contracted until 2027.

He is viewed as an ‘integral’ part of the team, a stance that will not surprise many but may be debated among supporters.

Diaz himself recently insisted he is “very happy” at Liverpool and believes “great years are coming for the club,” despite Jurgen Klopp‘s imminent departure.

“The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that,” Diaz said.

A new wide player in the summer

The line on Diaz comes a fortnight after Ornstein stated that Liverpool are poised to target a new “wide player” in the summer.

At that time, the No. 7’s name was thrown into the discussion amid doubts over his future, but Liverpool are seemingly eager to keep hold of the Colombia international.

The Reds have been linked to a number of forwards, including Leeds‘ Crysencio Summerville, who the Mail claims will demand a fee over £30 million, and Newcastle‘s Anthony Gordon.

The Toon have no intention of letting Gordon go, though, and they would be asking for a lot more than £30 million if they did!

PSV’s Johan Bakayoko, West Ham‘s Mohammed Kudus and Palace’s Michael Olise have also been name-checked, and it will be interesting to see how this develops into the summer.

The club need reliable goalscorers up top – in terms of availability and scoring prowess – and the recent rough patch has shone a light on what new sporting director Richard Hughes will focus on this summer.