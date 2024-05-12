★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Luis Diaz comments give hint at plans for future with Liverpool

Luis Diaz has been touted with a move away from Liverpool this summer, with Barcelona and PSG linked, but the winger says he is “very happy” at the club.

As the transfer window nears, Diaz is one of the most high-profile players tipped for a move away from Liverpool.

The Colombian is claimed to have attracted interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while there have also been suggestions that contract talks are scheduled.

Diaz’s father has openly speculated over a move to LaLiga, though it is questionable whether Barcelona could even meet Liverpool’s valuation – said to be £75 million.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 31, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

For the winger’s part, he is “very happy” at Anfield and believes “great years are coming for the club,” seemingly with the No. 7 in the fold.

“The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that,” Diaz told the club’s official website.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 percent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do.

“I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (L) celebrates with team-mate Luis Díaz after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While things can change quickly, those do not appear to be the words of a player desperate to leave Liverpool as part of their summer reshuffle.

That shone through in his praise for the supporters, too, having heard his song ring around stadiums in recent weeks.

“I always wanted to perform well. I always wanted to be one of the best, trying to respect everyone,” Diaz continued.

“Seeing the fans sing that song, that beautiful song, leaves you something very nice marked for you, to take as a memory.

“I’m very happy. I thank them very much for what they are doing. I always go out happy to the field because I know I have their full support.”

As the season nears its end with Liverpool in third, Diaz added: “It’s no secret, we didn’t finish as well as we hoped.

“For us, it was crucial to win the league and all the competitions we were in. Unfortunately, the results lately could not be achieved.

“We fell [behind] as a team, but we made a decent season, both individually and as a group.

“There are many things to improve so we can have a perfect season. But I’m happy and content to be here.”

