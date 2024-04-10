Luis Diaz‘s name continues to be linked to Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to Barcelona, as another report puts his future at Liverpool under the spotlight.

The 27-year-old is close to completing his second full season at Liverpool after joining the club in January 2022 – he’s played 89 times and scored 24 goals since his arrival.

He has been relied upon heavily this season but questions over his future continue to emerge, with the Telegraph the latest to add fuel to the fire.

The report states that Liverpool and Diaz “face a crossroads” this summer amid interest from PSG and Barcelona, though the club value him at “around £75 million” which could prove too much for some.

Bizarrely, though, Diaz’s contract situation is cited for the uncertainty over his future despite having three years remaining on his deal – a lot more than the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Understandable, then, that Diaz is not the club’s top priority when it comes to a new deal.

The interest from PSG is described as “real” by Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra, who initially reported Diaz’s move to Anfield a few years ago.

Liverpool’s No. 7 shares an agent, Raul Costa, with the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp, Ruben Amorim, and you could debate the winger’s suitability to the Portuguese manager’s system should he head to Anfield.

These exit links are almost certainly all coming from the player’s side, with his agent said to have recently paid a visit to his client in Liverpool – but he could have had other meetings scheduled too.

Diaz is contracted, as abovementioned, for some time yet and that puts a premium on his head, but Liverpool, as always, will only make moves that make sense for them.

We’re in for an interesting summer.