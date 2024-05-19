Jurgen Klopp‘s final training session saw Ben Doak, Thiago and Diogo Jota all involved after injury, with the manager packing up his office afterwards.

With Liverpool’s season closer against Wolves on Sunday, the squad took in their final preparations at the AXA Training Centre the day before.

And as Klopp prepares to depart, it meant the manager oversaw his last training session before leaving the club.

The only senior player to miss out was Joel Matip, with the centre-back sadly not fit enough to take part as he recovers from a serious ACL injury.

Doak made a welcome return to parts of training, however, after undergoing surgery to correct a knee problem in December, while Jota and Thiago were also involved after rejoining the group earlier in the week.

Jota is the most likely to be included in the matchday squad to face Wolves, though there is a chance Thiago makes the bench for what will also be his farewell.

There was no place for any of Liverpool’s academy regulars, with the season already over for the U21s and U18s and the players embarking on the summer holidays.

Given it is an incredibly strong group available, there would have been no need for the likes of James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Lewis Koumas or Kaide Gordon to make up the numbers either way.

For what it’s worth, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns saw their seasons end early due to injury.

There was emotion on Klopp’s face as he left the training pitch after a spirited session, with the manager then heading to his office to help pack up his belongings.

In a post on his new Instagram page, @kloppo, the 56-year-old reflected on his final day at the training ground and vowed to stay professional until the final whistle at around 6pm on Sunday.

“So, here I am, last day in the office. Last session done,” Klopp told his followers, which stood at 1.5 million after less than 24 hours of his account going live.

“It was kind of strange, I would say. A few of the coaches got quite emotional. I didn’t yet, I told myself tomorrow’s the game and after that is holiday.

“Obviously I decide what I think, until I get overwhelmed tomorrow!

“So I will leave this place today, which is…an interesting experience, I would say. See you tomorrow.”

Tomorrow has now arrived, with Liverpool heading to Anfield in the early afternoon for an occasion which – clash with Wolves aside – will be fraught with emotion for all involved.

Liverpool squad in training on Saturday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Thiago, Gravenberch, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Doak*

* Only light training.