We have made it to Jurgen Klopp‘s last-ever game as Liverpool manager, with a tear-jerking afternoon expected against Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Premier League (38) | Anfield

May 19, 2024 | 4pm (BST)

The Reds drew 3-3 away to Aston Villa on Monday night, blowing a two-goal lead late in the day to sum up their erratic form of late.

There is now just one match left this season, with Gary O’Neil’s Wolves side making the trip to Merseyside on Sunday afternoon.

While the result is fairly meaningless, it is a hugely significant day as Klopp manages Liverpool for the 491st and final time.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of a huge occasion.

1. Klopp’s final hurrah

There have been many emotional days at Anfield throughout the club’s history, but this one has the potential to be right near the top of the list.

After nine seasons as Liverpool manager, Klopp will wave his goodbyes once the final whistle blows against Wolves on Sunday.

Plans for his farewell include a pre-match mosaic, a lap of honour, a guard of honour and a goodbye speech from the boss – are we really ready for this?

Few figures in Liverpool’s history have had a greater impact, and he will not only depart as an Anfield icon but also leave his replacement with a great squad.

It has been some ride.

2. A solid season for Wolves

When O’Neil came in as Wolves boss last summer, replacing Julen Lopetegui, it was hard to predict how he would fare.

Having shone at Bournemouth, the Englishman has done a good job overall, although their current 13th-place position is a little disappointing.

At one point, a higher finish looked likely, but Wolves have run out of steam, losing five of their last seven Premier League games, winning just once in that time.

Overall, it has been a solid campaign, though, and next season will be one where they look to kick on.

3. Who’s out for Liverpool?

Andy Robertson missed the draw at Villa, but the Scot has been back in training this week and will be pushing for a start.

Diogo Jota also returned alongside his teammates and could make the squad, while Thiago was even seen in training, too, though he is unlikely to take any part.

Otherwise, Joel Matip, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak are the only other players missing.

It will be the final time Matip and Thiago are mentioned in a Liverpool team news update after their exits this summer were confirmed.

4. Klopp’s final Liverpool XI

There is a chance that Klopp could name an unchanged starting lineup on Sunday, with no great reason to make any changes.

Robertson has a chance of replacing Joe Gomez at left-back, though.

Jarell Quansah is in impressive form, scoring at Villa Park, and it would be a surprise if he wasn’t picked ahead of Ibrahima Konate.

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister could continue in midfield.

In attack, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are expected to all start – could it even be the final Liverpool game for one of them?

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

5. How could Wolves line up?

Like Klopp, there is no great reason for O’Neil to make many changes to the team that lost 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Left wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri could be one to watch for the visitors, having been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Matheus Cunha is a dangerous figure in attack, having scored 12 goals and registered seven assists in the league this season.

Pedro Neto, Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwone are all out injured, but Jose Sa should return from illness in goal.

Possible Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Bueno, Toti Gomes; Semedo, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Traore, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang

6. Klopp has always known what it means

Speaking to the media for the last time as Reds manager, Klopp sent a typically thoughtful message to the city of Liverpool:

“I said it before, I got the key of the city and for some it might be rather funny. For me, it feels like responsibility. “I don’t think the club will need me in the future, but if the city needs me, I’m there. “I want to be helpful in whatever way.”

How do you replace a man of such class and stature?

7. Liverpool’s record against Wolves

Liverpool have largely done well against Wolves down the years, including winning 3-1 at Molineux earlier this season.

That was thanks to a late Robertson strike and a Hugo Bueno own goal after Gakpo had cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan’s opener.

The Reds have won their last six league games at home to Wolves, with their last defeat at Anfield against them in the competition coming in December 2010.

That was one of the final nails in Roy Hodgson’s coffin.

8. Some memorable Klopp records

It’s only natural that we recall some of the best stats surrounding Klopp, ahead of his farewell…

Klopp has given first-team debuts to 90 players during his time at Anfield – the first was Connor Randall in 2015, and the last Mateusz Musialowski in 2024.

The German has used 120 different players in all competitions, from a total of 33 nations – the individual with the most appearances under him is Roberto Firmino (355).

Klopp has been responsible for three of Liverpool’s four highest-ever league points totals, which includes the record tally of 99 in 2019/20.

Liverpool’s seven youngest starting XIs ever selected have all been under Klopp. The youngest was for the FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury in February 2020, at just 19 years and 102 days.

Klopp has faced 75 different opponents during his time at Anfield, only failing to defeat Real Madrid, Sion and Sevilla.

He will leave his role as Liverpool manager without any team doing the double over him in the Premier League.

9. Chris Kavanagh takes charge

All eyes have been on who will referee Klopp’s last game – they didn’t dare give it to Paul Tierney or Simon Hooper!

Chris Kavanagh will take charge at Anfield, but the 38-year-old isn’t exactly an official that Klopp has much time for either.

For example, the Liverpool boss said Kavanagh “did not have the level” required to referee the League Cup final win over Chelsea in February.

Meanwhile, the dreaded David Coote is on VAR duty, having somehow failed to recommend a penalty for handball by Arsenal‘s Martin Odegaard at Anfield earlier in the season.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Wolves is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm (BST) in the UK, with kickoff at 4pm.

Harry McMullen is in charge of TIA’s final game of a long season, keeping you up-to-date with everything Klopp-related from 3.15pm.

Come on you Reds – do it for the boss!