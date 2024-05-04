Liverpool have been reported to hold interest in UD Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro, a versatile 20-year-old who has already amassed 106 senior appearances.

Moleiro, an attacking midfielder who has played predominantly as a winger this season, has been a vital cog for Las Palmas as they seek to retain their La Liga status.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Spanish side’s academy and has shown off his flexibility as a midfielder and winger since making his breakthrough in 2021 as a 17-year-old.

He has been likened to Barcelona’s Pedri, but seeks a more advanced position and is always looking to progress the ball up the pitch with his technical skills and relentless dribbling.

Liverpool are expected to target a new winger in the summer transfer window, and while Moleiro is readily listed as an attacking midfielder, his ability to play on both wings will be of interest.

And Spanish outlet AS, as per Sport Witness, claim Liverpool are “on the lookout” for the 20-year-old and “have been working for months” on securing his signature, though the same has been said of Inter.

Liverpool’s name has been associated with the young Spaniard since 2022, his contract expires in 2026 and is reported to have a release clause of £51.5 million (€60m) following Las Palmas’ promotion last season.

With the Athletic’s David Ornstein stating that he’s “heard from multiple contacts that [Liverpool are] looking for a wide player,” links to wingers for the summer will not be in short supply.

Leeds‘ Crysencio Summerville has been mentioned, as too West Ham‘s Mohammed Kudus and Crystal Palace‘s Michael Olise, among others, and Moleiro is the latest added to the list.

We know Liverpool like to target young players with experience and a high ceiling, which Moleiro has with 106 senior outings, six goals and 13 assists to date – his end product is the area to improve.

He sits in the 87th percentile for successful take-ons, which suggests he is a counter-attacking threat, though he is far from the finished product.

How much we can read into this particular link remains to be seen, but the growing noise is that Liverpool will reinforce their attacking options in the summer.