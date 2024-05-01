Liverpool are expected to target a new winger in the summer transfer window, which could prompt further speculation over the future of Luis Diaz.

Though sporting director Richard Hughes, his assistant David Woodfine and Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards are yet to officially start their roles, work is already underway for the summer.

With Arne Slot poised to take over as new head coach, the focus will now be on identifying and pursuing players to add to the Dutchman’s squad.

According to David Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, that includes targeting a new “wide player” to add to a forward line that is expected to still include Mo Salah.

“I’ve heard from multiple contacts”

Ornstein explained that “multiple contacts” have divulged Liverpool’s interest in another forward, before speculating that this could be to replace Diaz.

“I’ve heard from multiple contacts that they’re looking for a wide player,” he said.

“Now I don’t know if that’s to add to what they’ve already got. Is it because there’s been speculation around the future of Luis Diaz, who is yet to sign a new contract?

“That’s quite unusual for a player who’s done so well. He’s been linked with moves elsewhere, let’s wait and see on that.”

Liverpool have already been linked with a number of forwards ahead of the summer transfer window, perhaps most notably Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville, 22, has scored 20 goals and laid on 10 assists in 45 games for Leeds this season, with the majority of his appearances coming on the left.

It has been claimed that Slot is a big admirer of his fellow Dutchman, while he seems to resemble the profile of player Liverpool’s recruitment team would earmark.

Who else are Liverpool interested in?

Other forwards Liverpool have been linked with include:

Nico Williams (Athletic Club) – 21, LW

– 21, LW Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven) – 21, RW

– 21, RW Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) – 22, RW

– 22, RW Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) – 22, RW

– 22, RW Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) – 23, RW/LW

– 23, RW/LW Keito Nakamura (Reims) – 23, LW

Diaz has been touted with moves to either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona, though it remains to be seen whether either would make a concrete approach for the Colombian.

The talk over his contract seems strange, given Diaz only joined at the start of 2022, his terms run to 2027 and there has been obvious change required off the pitch before such matters are addressed.