Mark Clattenburg has stood down from his role as a referee analyst at Nottingham Forest, admitting he had become “more of a hindrance than a help” to the club.

Clattenburg has been at the centre of two major controversies involving the club since he took on the advisory role in February, first speaking out over a drop ball incident in a match against Liverpool and then criticising the officiating in Forest’s game against Everton on April 21.

The former Premier League official issued a statement via the club’s official website, saying that providing services to the east midlands side had caused “unintended friction” with other clubs and that he had become “more of a hindrance than a help” to Forest.

Last month the Football Association asked Daily Mail columnist Clattenburg for his observations on the comments he made about the officials in the 2-0 defeat to Everton last month.

Clattenburg, who is also now well known as a referee on the reboot of the Gladiators television series, said: “Since February this year, I have been proud to have done so under a consultancy agreement between NFFC and Referee Consultant Ltd.

“I performed my services under the consultancy agreement in good faith, to the best of my abilities and in the hope of using my extensive experience as a match official to help NFFC understand how decisions in relation to key match incidents are made amid the workings of VAR.

“However, it is now clear that the existence and performance of these consultancy services has caused unintended friction between NFFC and other participants, to the extent that it has become more of a hindrance than help to NFFC.

“It has also led to the unmerited targeting of me, personally, by certain participants and pundits.

“Such reactions and outcome was not expected and is regrettable, as it is my sincere belief that there is a place for and value in such a role in the modern game.

“I am grateful to NFFC and wish them all the best during the remainder of the season and in the future. It’s been an honour.”

Club sources said at the time of Clattenburg’s appointment they hoped he could become a ‘conduit’ between the club and referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

It was understood to be the first such appointment of its kind in the English game.