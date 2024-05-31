New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has attempted to explain his style of play, saying it is “attack-minded”, intense and “aggressive.”

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp would be a tough ask for anybody. In Slot, though, Liverpool hope to have found a coach with similar principles to ensure a smooth transition.

As Feyenoord boss, Slot explained to UEFA.com how his team played, saying: “We are an attack-minded team that likes to have a lot of the ball, and we play with a lot of intensity.

“When we don’t have the ball, we want to win it back as quickly as possible by being aggressive and pressing to win back possession. I think we are a team that is difficult to beat.”

Slot was speaking before his side’s Europa Conference League final in 2022, which Feyenoord lost 1-0 to Roma.

The Dutchman continued: “You [have to] focus on your opponent, the qualities they have and their weaknesses. That is what the match plan is for, but it would be strange to play a different system for the final.

“We will play our usual system and with the players you’d expect, as long as they are all fit.”

Does all that sound familiar? That is because it is pretty much how Klopp wanted his team to play when he arrived at Liverpool.

Slot will likely choose to play a 4-3-3 formation like his predecessor, though there has been talk of him deploying system closer to 4-2-3-1. In reality, both are similar when out of possession.

In recent years, Klopp has had to transition to a more possession-based style of play, something to which Slot has also had to adapt.

Dutch football journalist Michael Statham explained to This Is Anfield how Liverpool may not need to make massive changes to their tactical approach.

“He loves to play a 4-2-3-1, but in Dutch style that’s a 4-3-3 basically,” Statham said.

“Out of the top seven leagues in Europe, his side Feyenoord have the most turnovers of any club – second place is Liverpool.

“Recoveries as well, so in terms of coming back into games they’re always fighters. They like to force themselves upon opposition and he is just a very attacking coach.

“I do think that he’s someone that likes who likes to use the width, in terms of getting extra players forward to open up areas, making space in the centre of the pitch using a double pivot.”

Every manager needs new ideas and so do the players. The key to Slot’s success will be successfully gelling the players at his disposal while adding a couple he feels are needed to complete his vision.