Liverpool fans have long been known for their passion and creativity in connection to the club, and Jurgen Klopp has now emphasised how “special” this is.

After Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Tottenham, Klopp was asked about a supporter with whom he recently met and shared a special moment.

The supporter in question was Abigail Rudkin, a Liverpudlian artist whose video showing Klopp her painting recently went viral.

Klopp remembered the moment and said: “I met Abigail, what a wonderful girl she is, obviously very talented.

Today was the best day ever ?

After years of painting Jurgen, I finally got to show him my work??

He said “we need to get a video! Let’s do a video”. I was in utter shock.

The nicest person I’ve ever met. Hopefully he hasn’t seen the last of me yet? pic.twitter.com/cnfclYpFKb — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) May 2, 2024

“I’m really happy that we (Liverpool) have these kinds of people. We have thousands, maybe one hundred thousand people who are creative, who create things, who paint different faces on the wall, where you think ‘my god’!

“Other clubs don’t do that that frequently.”

? Jurgen Klopp on why the emotions of the Wolves game on May 19 "will be really tricky." And on talented, creative fans like @rudkin_abigail being part of what makes #LFC a "special, special club." ?? pic.twitter.com/uCiWCDTxkK — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 5, 2024

That last line is something that makes Liverpool, as a club and a city, proud. It is testament to Klopp’s relationship with the people that he recognises such things.

The creativity of the club was on full display on Sunday as Anfield hosted a ‘Flag Day’, marking 30 years since the Kop’s last stand.

• READ HERE: The Kop’s last stand – 30 years since Anfield’s “carnival atmosphere” farewell

Before the game, the Kop displayed an iconic banner that was restored recently by supporter Peter Carney. It was also out on the last day of the standing Kop in 1994.

An iconic banner and a piece of LFC history made its return to The Kop today ?? https://t.co/XHeXNWvvIf — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 5, 2024

While the creativity and enthusiasm to create such art will always live on among the fanbase, it is driven by having a team to get behind.

Klopp has delivered that and put a spring back into the step of supporters. He said: “This is a very very special club; I didn’t make them (the fans) believe, I reminded them that it helps when you believe.

“Everybody was ready to push the train. That’s what we did now for eight-and-a-half years.”

What a line that is to sum up how he turned Liverpool’s fortunes and created a lasting bond with the fans.

For a man whose first language isn’t English, he can make such an impact with his words.