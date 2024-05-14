Liverpool’s most productive chance creators for the 2023/24 campaign include many that fans would expect, and some that would perhaps come as a surprise.

The Reds’ season is nearing its conclusion, with only one game left before the club bids farewell to Jurgen Klopp after eight-and-a-half years.

With third place in the Premier League already guaranteed and only the Carabao Cup in the bag following a quadruple push, there will be mixed emotions after the final day.

But Klopp and his staff will attest that Liverpool are ahead of schedule when it comes to the rebuilding of the squad.

Inspired by FourFourTwo‘s analysis of the Premier League, we looked at the best chance creators in the Liverpool squad based on expected assists (xA) per 90.

Data includes all competitions and is courtesy of FBref, with xA measuring the quality of chances created based on likelihood of the player receiving the pass to score.

10. Ryan Gravenberch – 0.15 xA per 90

Minutes played: 1,812

Assists: 2

9. Luis Diaz – 0.18 xA per 90

Minutes played: 3,526

Assists: 5

8. Dominik Szoboszlai – 0.22 xA per 90

Minutes played: 2,689

Assists: 4

7. Harvey Elliott – 0.22 xA per 90

Minutes played: 2,720

Assists: 10

6. Cody Gakpo – 0.22 xA per 90

Minutes played: 2,937

Assists: 6

5. Andy Robertson – 0.24 xA per 90

Minutes played: 2,103

Assists: 2

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 0.24 xA per 90

Minutes played: 2,539

Assists: 10

3. Darwin Nunez – 0.24 xA per 90

Minutes played: 3,010

Assists: 13

2. Diogo Jota – 0.29 xA per 90

Minutes played: 1,711

Assists: 4

1. Mohamed Salah – 0.44 xA per 90

Minutes played: 3,041

Assists: 14