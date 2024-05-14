★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 10, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates with Harvey Elliott after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Ranked! Liverpool’s best chance creators of 2023/24 – Elliott and Nunez stand out

Liverpool’s most productive chance creators for the 2023/24 campaign include many that fans would expect, and some that would perhaps come as a surprise.

The Reds’ season is nearing its conclusion, with only one game left before the club bids farewell to Jurgen Klopp after eight-and-a-half years.

With third place in the Premier League already guaranteed and only the Carabao Cup in the bag following a quadruple push, there will be mixed emotions after the final day.

But Klopp and his staff will attest that Liverpool are ahead of schedule when it comes to the rebuilding of the squad.

Inspired by FourFourTwo‘s analysis of the Premier League, we looked at the best chance creators in the Liverpool squad based on expected assists (xA) per 90.

Data includes all competitions and is courtesy of FBref, with xA measuring the quality of chances created based on likelihood of the player receiving the pass to score.

 

10. Ryan Gravenberch – 0.15 xA per 90

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 1,812
Assists: 2

 

9. Luis Diaz – 0.18 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 31, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 3,526
Assists: 5

 

8. Dominik Szoboszlai – 0.22 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 2,689
Assists: 4

 

7. Harvey Elliott – 0.22 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates 4-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 2,720
Assists: 10

 

6. Cody Gakpo – 0.22 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 2,937
Assists: 6

 

5. Andy Robertson – 0.24 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks on during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 2,103
Assists: 2

 

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 0.24 xA per 90

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 25, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorer Trent Alexander-Arnold applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 2,539
Assists: 10

 

3. Darwin Nunez – 0.24 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 3,010
Assists: 13

 

2. Diogo Jota – 0.29 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 1,711
Assists: 4

 

1. Mohamed Salah – 0.44 xA per 90

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes played: 3,041
Assists: 14

