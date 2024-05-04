★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

The Euro rule change that could prolong season for more Liverpool players

UEFA have increased the squad sizes for the upcoming European Championship, which could result in more Liverpool players seeing their seasons extended and missing the start of pre-season.

After a long, taxing season the last thing some clubs and fans want to see is their players jetting off to compete in a summer tournament.

For Liverpool, up to eight players are expected to be involved in this summer’s Euros, while a further four are to compete in Copa America at the same time.

However, UEFA’s announcement that the maximum squad size for teams competing in Euro ’24 will rise from 23 to 26 players could result in the abovementioned figure increasing for the Reds.

With more spots open, the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch will be in with a chance to be selected by England or the Netherlands, respectively.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch line-up before the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jones was recently name-checked by Gareth Southgate as a player England were looking at before his injury in March, while Elliott has been a standout at under-21 level.

And while Gravenberch has had a tumultuous time with the Netherlands’ selectors, the increase in squad size could elevate his chances of featuring alongside Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Not only will a place at the Euros extend a player’s season, but it will also mean they are likely to report late to Arne Slot‘s first pre-season, with his arrival expected to be confirmed later this month.

Currently, the Reds’ pre-season schedule gets underway in the United States on July 26, when they meet Real Betis as the first of three Stateside friendlies – though they will report to training before then.

With the Euros running from June 14 to July 14 and the new Premier League season kicking off on August 17, it is another tight turnaround for Liverpool’s internationals.

Who is heading to Euro 2024 – and who is not

2T22MKD BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 14: Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary celebrates during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Hungary and Serbia (Sebastian Frej / Alamy Stock Photo)

Likely going: Van Dijk, Gakpo, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, Szoboszlai, Jota

Uncertain: Jones, Elliott, Quansah, Gravenberch

Not going: Kelleher, Adrian, Tsimikas, Thiago, Bajcetic, Bradley, Matip, Endo, Salah, Doak

Copa America: Alisson, Mac Allister, Nunez, Diaz

