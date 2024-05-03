Tottenham are preparing for an important trip to Liverpool this weekend, but how positive are the fans about Ange Postecoglou’s reign so far?

The Reds’ season has gone up in smoke, with their Premier League title challenge dying a death, but a strong end to the campaign is still needed.

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp‘s side host Spurs at Anfield, with the north Londoners badly in need of points if they are to displace Aston Villa from the top four.

With the game not too far away, we spoke to Spurs fan Sam Hawkey (@samhawkey) to get the lowdown on life under Postecoglou, Liverpool’s poor form and much more.

How positive has this season been? A step forward or backwards?

I think forward. It’s fun to watch Tottenham again.

We have an identity, exciting players and an attacking style of football.

Losing Harry Kane and getting relative unknown Ange Postecoglou in had me fearing the worst, but there is lots to build on.

How happy are you with Ange Postecoglou overall?

Overall I’m pretty happy. I think the question is still whether Postecoglou is tactically astute enough.

I love the new way we play when it’s in full flight, but how does it adapt to different situations?

Newcastle away showed us all what happens when you stubbornly don’t change to what’s in front of you.

Who have been Tottenham’s best and worst players this season?

There have been lots of good performers without a standout, in my opinion.

James Maddison pre-injury was another level, Guglielmo Vicario has done well and Micky van de Ven has also been impressive.

In the first half of the season, Yves Bissouma was excellent, too.

Lots of injuries have got in the way of creating the momentum we saw early in the season, so there hasn’t been a star performer.

Who would you like to win the title now? Stupid question?

Anyone but Arsenal, obviously.

I want them to lose it more than I want Spurs to get top four, if I’m honest!

I do want to see Klopp do it as a perfect send-off. I have loved having him in the Premier League, but a Liverpool win is pretty unlikely now.

The parade with just the League Cup might not be a good look!

What do you think has gone wrong for Liverpool? Did the Klopp announcement help?

I hate this idea that something has gone wrong.

I’ve seen a young, new team playing well, getting right to the business end of most competitions and looking exciting.

Let’s not forget Liverpool are doing this with far less money than the other big clubs – that’s why all this “is Klopp a premier league legend?” questioning is total nonsense.

I don’t think the announcement mattered, it just made them want it a bit more, which is no bad thing.

If you could only have one Liverpool player at Spurs, who would it be?

Virgil van Dijk.

Imagine him next to the pace of Micky!

As for Sunday, where will the key battles take place?

Who is more on it out of Alexis Mac Allister and Maddison will be pivotal.

When those guys are properly on the top of the game, their teams tend to come alive. It should be a good one.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

Liverpool 2-2 Spurs.