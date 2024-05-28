With Arne Slot already confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach, captain Virgil van Dijk appears to have confirmed the appointment of assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff.

Having officially announced that Slot will take over on June 1, Liverpool have turned to appointing the Dutchman’s backroom staff.

Sipke Hulshoff is the man who is expected arrive on Merseyside as Slot’s assistant manager, and Van Dijk appeared to confirm his appointment in a recent interview.

Speaking to NOS, translated by Football Oranje, the Reds captain said: “I am very happy for him (Slot) and his family.

“And also for Sipke (Hulshoff) of course, despite the fact that he will not be here (at the Netherlands camp).”

Van Dijk is referring to how Hulshoff stepped down from his role with the Netherlands, as Ronald Koeman’s assistant ahead of Euro 2024, further adding to the theory that he will soon be announced as a Liverpool employee.

Who is Sipke Hulshoff?

The 49-year-old – who has worked with Slot at both SC Cambuur and Feyenoord – is expected to arrive on Merseyside imminently.

Hulshoff can be compared to the departing Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, in that he works closely with Slot, preparing and often leading training sessions.

During his time with the Netherlands national team he worked closely with Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Speaking during Hulshoff’s first camp with the Dutch squad, Van Dijk praised his impact in training, describing the coach as “very clear and tactically strong.”

He told vi.nl: “Of course I didn’t know Sipke Hulshoff before this. You have to get to know each other.

“You see what his qualities are and I personally certainly like that. Hopefully he can continue that well. He is very clear and tactically strong. I like the moments when he leads a training session.”

Appointments already made

Of course, we know Slot will become the new head coach, but Liverpool have also recruited a first team lead physical performance coach.

Ruben Peeters is the man taking on the role, with this being confirmed by his agency. His job appears to have some overlap between the roles performed by Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger prior to their departures this summer.

Kornmayer served as head of fitness and conditioning, while Schlumberger’s role was head of recovery and performance.

The Reds need to make further backroom changes this summer, and have advertised a number of vacancies at the AXA Training Centre.

That includes a first-team physiotherapist, as well as a physical performance coach focused on strength and conditioning.