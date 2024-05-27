Arne Slot‘s backroom staff is starting to take shape after Ruben Peeters’ role in the new setup was confirmed.

The 32-year-old has served as head of performance under Slot at Feyenoord across each of the last three seasons.

But he will take on the title of first team lead physical performance coach at Anfield, according to his agency.

Peeters’ role appears to have some overlap between the jobs done by Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger prior to their departures this summer.

Kornmayer served as head of fitness and conditioning, while Schlumberger’s role was head of recovery and performance.

Further backroom changes are expected this summer, with Liverpool advertising for a number of vacancies at the AXA Training Centre.

That includes a first-team physiotherapist, as well as a physical performance coach focused on strength and conditioning.

Interestingly, the advertisement for the latter role begins: “We are aiming to change the way that Medical and Performance Services are delivered at Liverpool Football Club.”

Liverpool will hope that the changes can provide an upturn in terms of player availability after battling a number of injury problems in recent seasons.

The club are also interviewing for a specialist set-piece coach in a departure from the previous setup, with those duties formerly served by Peter Krawietz.

Krawietz is one of two assistant managers who left along with Jurgen Klopp, with Feyenoord’s Sipke Hulshoff due to arrive on Merseyside as Slot’s No. 2.

Hulshoff had held a similar position with the Netherlands national team, but has vacated that post ahead of Euro 2024 in a major sign of his impending switch to Anfield.

Slot’s reign as Liverpool head coach – the first with this job title in the club’s history – begins on June 1.