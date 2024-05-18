Earlier in the week, Jurgen Klopp was pictured standing alone on the Kop, with the footage going viral – and it turns out he was filming for Liverpool FC TV.

Klopp caught the attention on Tuesday as he was pictured in an empty Anfield, standing alone on the Kop wearing a red-and-white club scarf.

It since emerged that the manager was joined by every staff member involved at Liverpool for one final photo, with drone footage showing him running out of the tunnel.

Liverpool have now released the finished footage from that day, with Klopp filmed emerging onto the pitch to be greeted by the trophies he won over the last eight-and-a-half years.

“This is goodbye, then,” Klopp narrates.

“I love absolutely everything about this club. I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team.

“After all the years we had together, and after all the time we spent together, and after all the things we through together, the respect grew, the love grew.

“I came as a normal guy, I am still a normal guy, I just don’t live a normal life.

“I not only feel home, but I am home. I love Anfield. I love Anfield when it’s rocking. We really showed what togetherness can do.

“It’s difficult to say farewell, but let’s remember the good times. I will, forever.

“I will never forget you, all of you. And I will miss you like hell. See you.”

The video, superbly produced by LFCTV, is four minutes and 57 seconds that perfectly sum up not only Klopp’s time at the club, but his impact on the city and its people, and the sadness at his farewell.

For most, there will never be another manager like Klopp in their lifetime; a truly generational leader who can be considered among the best to ever represent Liverpool.

It is only fitting that he is given the right goodbye, with Sunday set to be a relentlessly emotional day at Anfield.

Credit to Liverpool FC’s media team for creating such a stunning montage in memory of the boss.