A big summer of change is upon Liverpool with this the first time since 2015 that Jurgen Klopp has not been in charge, but what could the transfer window offer?

The Reds have already bid farewell to two players who are out of contract, and others will be expected to follow in the coming months.

On the flip side, new signings are also anticipated as Arne Slot leads the Reds into a new era.

The club hierarchy has changed, though, with the new head coach to see the big decisions led by the likes of sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards.

When does the summer window open and close?

The Premier League‘s summer window will open on Friday, June 14.

Clubs will able to conduct business from then until the close of the window on Friday, August 30 at 11pm BST.

The new campaign will be almost two weeks old when the window shuts.

The winter transfer window, meanwhile, will open on January 1 and close on February 3.

Is this in line with the rest of Europe?

Having attempted to trailblaze their own path previously by shutting the transfer window before the season starts, the league are sticking to unison.

The EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 will all close their summer window on August 30.

However, the Premier League will start transfers earlier than the rest, with the remaining European leagues opening their window on July 1.

What to expect from Liverpool?

There is plenty to keep the Reds busy this summer, including key contracts for Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

The trio all see their current deals expire in 2025, and the quicker speculation over their respective futures end, the better.

On the outgoing front, there will be plenty of interest for Caoimhin Kelleher, and he has a decision to make whether he stays as Alisson‘s No. 2 or ventures out to be a No. 1 elsewhere.

Adrian could yet depart, Kostas Tsimikas‘ future is also likely to be up in the air and further funds could be raised from the likes of Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and other academy graduates.

On the incoming front, Liverpool have been reported to be interested in a new wide player, in addition to reinforcements at centre-back.

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville has been readily linked, PSV’s Johan Bakayoko is another, as is West Ham‘s Mohammed Kudus – but we know Edwards and Co. like to keep their cards close to their chest.

If we are talking wishlist signings, a younger No. 6 would be preferable to help Wataru Endo and limit the games Alexis Mac Allister needs to play in that position.

It is an important summer to get right with 2024/25 Slot’s first season in charge, but the club have the right people in the right roles to make it a success.