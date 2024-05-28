With Arne Slot taking over as Liverpool manager, Ryan Gravenberch has spoken about how his fellow Dutchman can benefit his career.

Gravenberch arrived at Anfield from Bayern Munich for £38.5 million last summer and played 38 times in his debut season for the Reds.

He hasn’t quite set the world alight but has shown glimpses of the brilliant talent he possesses. Now, with Slot taking charge, the 22-year-old isn’t scared of life post-Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Gravenberch said: “He is a coach who likes attacking football. That should suit me, you would think. We will see.”

The Dutch international also admitted that, despite his Dutch connections, he has “never spoken to him (Slot). Not even during my (his) time as an Ajax player.”

Gravenberch added that Liverpool is a “top club” and he hopes “to play here for years to come.”

He will also be hoping to be involved with the Netherlands for many years, but his season around the national team has been less-than-smooth.

Shortly after joining Liverpool, Gravenberch decided to opt out of his under-21 Euros qualifiers in favour of staying on Merseyside to settle in following his deadline day move.

In response, he was left out of subsequent squads by senior manager Ronald Koeman and under-21 coach Michael Reiziger.

He is now back involved in the Netherlands setup and hopes to go to Euro 2024, saying: “I had a conversation with Ronald Koeman and I think it is closed. It will no longer play a role, otherwise the national coach will not call me for this camp, I think.”

He added: “I’m not as tired as I am after a season where you’ve played everything. I haven’t played everything. Can that freshness be an advantage? Well, I’m ready if you ask me. Anyway, first let’s be part of the final selection.

“I always had the feeling that they had me in their sights; the national coach also came to Liverpool once.

“Marten (de Roon) is injured and that is first of all very annoying for him, but it does increase my chances of going to Germany. There is now an extra spot available in midfield.”

Should Gravenberch be selected, he will join Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk in the Netherlands squad for group games against Poland, France and Austria.