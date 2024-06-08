Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool went to the very top of world football while breaking some extraordinary records with incredible statistical performances.

After 491 matches across 103 months, using 135 players and scoring 1,035 goals, Klopp leaves Liverpool a legend who will forever be welcome back at Anfield.

His charisma, personable qualities and core values have endeared him to supporters since he walked through the door on October 8, 2015. It was how his teams played, though, that cemented himself as a quasi-deity.

Reaching nine big finals, lifting six major trophies and winning 305 games as Liverpool boss, Klopp’s teams produced some incredible statistics and records, some of which will likely never be broken.

Fortress Anfield

Anfield has always been a big advantage for Liverpool, but under Klopp the ground became almost impenetrable.

Between February 2019 and July 2020, Klopp oversaw 24 consecutive league wins for Liverpool at Anfield – the longest-ever home winning run in English top-flight history.

Remarkably, Liverpool have lost just two of their last 114 league matches at Anfield in front of supporters.

In fact, the Reds went unbeaten at home in the league in front of fans from January 21, 2017 until October 29, 2022 – a run of 84 matches.

Liverpool managed to go four whole Premier League seasons unbeaten across Klopp’s four complete campaigns, making their 2021 run of six defeats in seven, albeit behind closed doors, all the more bizarre.

103 from 105 points

? 103 points from the last 105 available ? pic.twitter.com/nvQWvyT9K7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2020

Barely believable.

If we hadn’t seen it with our own eyes, there is no chance you would believe a Premier League team could achieve such a feat.

Out of a possible 105 points available from the 35 matches between March 10, 2019 and February 24, 2020, Liverpool picked up 103, winning 34 games and drawing the other.

To give that some context, the record points tally for a 38-game Premier League season is 100, which Man City managed in 2017/18.

Kloppage time

There was rarely a dull moment during the German’s reign and Liverpool often left it late to secure the points.

In fact, since Klopp took over, the Reds managed 18 winners after the 90-minute mark.

To put that in perspective, Alex Ferguson, whose Man United team’s late goals on his watch generated the ‘Fergie time’ phrase, only managed 16 90th-minute winners during his 21 Premier League years.

One of the greatest

Walk the corridors at Anfield and your face will be drawn to the walls decorated with legendary managers like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

Klopp should now adorn those walls with them and, while he didn’t win as many trophies, he has actually beaten the others in one respect.

The German has a win percentage of 60.9 percent, better than Paisley’s 57.57 percent and Shankly’s 52.11 percent.

Only Dalglish’s first term surpasses Klopp’s tenure, bettering his win percentage by just 0.01 percent!

In fact, Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to have won the top-flight title, European Cup, FA Cup and League Cup. He is also the only Reds boss to have lifted the Club World Cup.

Comeback kings

One of Klopp’s most famous quotes was ‘Mentality Monsters’ when talking about his 2018/19 team, and it has since become a go-to phrase for the media to describe his sides’ relentlessness.

Under his management, Liverpool won 154 points from losing positions, more than any other side across Europe’s big five leagues since Klopp arrived.

A statistic reflecting the never-say-die attitude he implemented in his time at Liverpool.

Around the world

According to the club’s official website, Klopp travelled to 25 countries with the Liverpool team.

A remarkable feat that requires great energy, enthusiasm and passion for the end goal of being successful as Liverpool boss.