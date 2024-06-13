Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson produced several fine saves as he kept Brazil level in a surprise 1-1 draw against the USA.

Wednesday night saw just one senior Liverpool player on international duty, with Alisson standing out for Brazil as they drew with the USA in Orlando.

The match was both teams’ last international friendly before the Copa America, which begins on June 21 at 1am (BST) when Argentina play Canada.

The 1-1 draw was the first time since 1998 that the US have avoided defeat against Brazil, a run of 11 consecutive defeats.

With Alisson between the posts, USA manager Gregg Berhalter’s side put Liverpool’s goalkeeper to work early on.

The ‘keeper thought he was beaten in the fifth minute when Yunus Musah unleashed a rocket from outside the box, that smashed against the underside of the crossbar but didn’t cross the line.

Against the run of play, it was coach Dorival Junior’s Brazil side who went ahead thanks to Rodrygo, who finished with his left foot after taking a Raphinha pass perfectly in his stride.

The lead didn’t last long, though, as in the 26th minute Christian Pulisic beat Alisson with a low, driven free-kick under the wall.

It certainly wasn’t a mistake from Liverpool’s No. 1, but he will be disappointed to have conceded on his standing side.

The scoreline then remained at 1-1 until full time but only thanks to Alisson‘s superb second-half stop, that saw him get down to his left exceptionally quickly and use a strong left arm to stop Pulisic netting another.

Late in injury time, Brazil had a chance to win it themselves, but Vinicius Junior couldn’t keep his composure and blasted the ball across goal instead of slotting home.

The Copa America

Alisson is expected to keep his place as first-choice goalkeeper for the Copa America.

The tournament, which takes place in the USA, will see Brazil play their first match on June 25 at 2am (BST), against Costa Rica.

Group stage matches against Paraguay and Luis Diaz‘s Colombia will follow in Nevada and Santa Clara respectively.

Brazil are currently the second favourites to win the tournament behind Alexis Mac Allister‘s Argentina. Uruguay and Darwin Nunez are the third favourites.