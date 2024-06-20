Eyebrows were raised about what it would mean for Liverpool when Arne Slot was announced as the new head coach and not the manager.

However, Slot has played down there being a big difference and insisted that there isn’t “much of a change.”

In his first LFC TV interview, the Dutchman explained that it “is normal” for him to be a head coach, “because this is the way it is in Europe and in Holland.”

Slot comes from the Netherlands having spent his whole coaching career in his native country, with Zwolle, Cambuur, AZ Alkmaar then Feyenoord.

He said: “I don’t think there is much of a change between a head coach and a manager, it’s just that by being a head coach I can go in fully to the things I would like to do.

“So, work with the team, prepare the team in the best possible way, and me and Richard (Hughes, sporting direcotr) are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us.

“There is a big backroom staff included in this as well.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working, because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team.

“But we already have a really strong team.”

He is the first head coach to be appointed in Liverpool’s history, with the previous bosses all being named managers.

Liverpool are restructuring this summer and that has seen the return of Michael Edwards, though he will be employed by FSG as CEO of Football, rather than by the club itself.

Beneath him, Hughes has arrived to take the sporting director role, having previously worked with Edwards when they met at Portsmouth while Hughes was a player.

Jonathan Northcroft of the Times wrote: “Liverpool believe the new structure is more appropriate to the complexities and demands of the modern game and that it will give the man in charge of their first team — the head coach — more support to do his job, not less.”

Perhaps the main worry supporters have had is that Slot may be undermined as he is not officially manager, but this seems unlikely given he will likely act as manager in all but name.