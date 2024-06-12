Conor Bradley‘s rise continued on Tuesday night with two goals in seven minutes for Northern Ireland, having taken up an interesting new role for his country.

Reflecting on the season just gone in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Bradley said “all my dreams came true in the past 12 months.”

Having returned from a breakout loan at Bolton, the young right-back went on to make 23 appearances, including 17 starts, scoring his first senior goal and registering six assists.

His impressive form continued this week as he scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Andorra, winning the clash for Northern Ireland in the space of seven minutes.

Bradley had already caused trouble with a trademark burst and cross in the third minute, with the ball eventually landing for an effort well saved.

The youngster then put his country 1-0 up with a brilliant run across goal to tap in Callum Marshall’s cross at the front post.

Seven minutes later, the ball broke for Jamal Lewis on the left flank, and with the one-time Liverpool target’s ball evading two clearances it landed for Bradley to turn in with a diving header.

Northern Ireland dominated against a nation 91 places below them in FIFA’s world rankings, but were unable to add to Bradley’s brace.

Liverpool’s No. 84 was their biggest threat throughout, playing in a more advanced role on the right flank that allowed him to overlap, with at least two times as many touches in the opposition’s area as any other player per FotMob (eight).

Both of Bradley’s goals saw him drift into positions more akin to a central striker, with this attacking verve no doubt appealing to Arne Slot.

Slot arrives at the club tasked with finding a role for both Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with it suggested that the Northern Irishman’s breakthrough could allow for the No. 66 to move into midfield full-time.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Diogo Jota and Caoimhin Kelleher faced off as Portugal beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in their final friendly before the Euros.

Kelleher started his second of two post-season friendlies but was beaten three times, including a Cristiano Ronaldo strike laid on by Jota.

Jota is not expected to start when Portugal kick off Group F against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, though the 27-year-old made his mark in the buildup with a goal and assist in two 45-minute appearances.