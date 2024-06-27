The end of the summer break is nearing for the first wave of players to return for pre-season next week, but that has not stopped them travelling far and wide and meeting up with past players.

Those not involved in international tournaments will report for pre-season from next week, giving Arne Slot his first look at members of his new team.

Curtis Jones is expected to be among them having failed to make England’s final squad, and he is currently in Los Angeles soaking up the final part of his holiday.

And while he has been keeping his fitness on track, he also met up with former club captain Steven Gerrard on the west coast, with the pair sharing an image on social media.

Jones never had the opportunity to play alongside the former No. 8, but he was coached by Gerrard during their time together at under-18s level.

Mohamed Salah has also sought out the sun but in a different part of the world, and his inevitable shirtless posts have increased in volume of late as he nears his Liverpool return.

His physique is no secret, he shows it off during celebrations and every year on his holidays, and we all know he works hard for it.

They’re not going to get much from him on the skinfold test in pre-season, that’s for sure!

Harvey Elliott has continued to work alongside Tyler Morton as the pair get ready for the season, with ball work on a pitch in addition to some downtime playing golf.

Elsewhere, Stefan Bajcetic recently travelled to Mexico to take in the sights, and it is fair to say we are slightly jealous!

Those players not involved in any international action since the end of Liverpool’s season will have enjoyed six weeks off, which includes Bajcetic and Elliott.

It is expected that players will all have up to three weeks off, meaning there will be several players reporting late for pre-season due to international commitments.

All those abovementioned, though, will be with Slot and Co. from the off.