Diogo Jota is clearly a huge fan of Alexis Mac Allister, with the Liverpool forward naming his team-mate as the best player in the Premier League at present.

Mac Allister shone in his first season at Anfield, having arrived from Brighton in a deal worth just £35 million due to a release clause in his contract.

It was already deemed a bargain, but the form the World Cup winner showed throughout 2023/24 underlined that, as he emerged as Liverpool’s player of the season.

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mac Allister’s impact as his time in charge came to a close, telling Sky Sports “how can you not love a player like him?”

But while Klopp revealed the rest of the squad had nicknamed the No. 10 “manager’s pet,” that admiration clearly extends to the players, too.

In a quickfire Q&A for GOAL, Jota named Mac Allister as the current best player in the Premier League.

That is not only above the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but across the entire league.

? This Is My Team ?? Hoping for #EURO2024 glory with Portugal this summer, we asked @LFC's @DiogoJota18 to name his best team of players he's played alongside! ?#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/BMicQVFjgt — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) June 7, 2024

Another interview shared by the Carabao Cup‘s official Twitter account saw Jota name Mac Allister in his XI of the best player he has ever played with.

Jota also included Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah, along with himself and Portugal team-mates Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It speaks to Mac Allister’s impact at Liverpool that he would lavish him with such praise despite only sharing the pitch on 26 occasions so far.

That, of course, put the Argentinian ahead of the likes of Joao Moutinho, Thiago, Bruno Fernandes, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum as one of the best midfielders Jota has played with.

Speaking to GOAL, Jota also named Mac Allister as the best looking player in the squad, with Curtis Jones the club’s hardest worker and Klopp the best manager in Premier League history.

“An icon of football, of course,” Jota said of Klopp. “It was just a dream to come to Liverpool and to play under him.”