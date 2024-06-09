Dominik Szoboszlai was forced off early for Hungary in their 3-0 win over Israel, but has since allayed fears of serious injury.

Liverpool’s midfielder was playing in an international friendly ahead of Hungary’s Euro 2024 campaign, in which he will captain the side.

With his team leading 3-0, Szoboszlai was forced to depart in the 57th minute and subsequently had his left thigh strapped up.

After the match, journalist Bence Bocsak allayed fears when he reported that the 23-year-old “came onto the pitch and was walking fine after the final whistle.”

Szoboszlai then confirmed that his injury wasn’t a serious problem, telling M4 Sport: “I’ll be fine!

“I felt that my legs were stiff, that’s why I didn’t want to do it anymore. I solved it with reason.”

With Hungary’s first game of Euro 2024 less than a week away, on June 15, the Liverpool man added that “the most important thing is for everyone to be healthy.”

Their opening match is against Switzerland and is one they will feel they need to win.

With their second match a tough test against hosts Germany, the qualifiers could be decided in the final group match, when Hungary take on Andy Robertson‘s Scotland.

It is a game in which both teams will be led out by Liverpool players, and it takes place on June 23 at 8pm (BST).

If Hungary are to be successful at Euro 2024, Szoboszlai will be key.

Speaking about how he tries to get the best out of Liverpool’s No. 8, manager Marco Rossi said: “I think that in our squad Dominik is recognised as the leader of the team.

“Not only because of the captain, but because of his skills [and] especially because of his position in the pitch.

“We are playing a kind of football we can say less positional and more relational and Dominik is a player who, along with many of the others, is free to go where he feels that he can go.

Marco Rossi here explains Dominik Szoboszlai's role in Hungary's system. I've seen so many claim he plays on the wing or higher up for Hungary. It's simply not true. He's got a free role. In some games you will see him playing a lot deeper than he does for #LFC.

“He is much more free to move all over the pitch and this is giving to him more responsibility, but he’s able to hold this kind of responsibility.

“He’s not obliged to play on the right side on the left side, he can move all over the pitch. And I think that in our squad, this is a huge advantage.”

It is perhaps something for Arne Slot to keep a close eye on ahead of his first pre-season as Liverpool head coach.