Ex-Man United manager Louis van Gaal has named Arne Slot as “the best technical coach from the Netherlands,” but insisted he has “a big job” at Liverpool.

He may have frustrated Liverpool supporters when he was in the dugout at Old Trafford, but Van Gaal has offered some positive comments on the Reds’ new head coach.

Slot’s fellow Dutchman told Sky Sports: “It’s a big job because Jurgen Klopp has done it fantastically. So he is the successor, [it] is always more difficult but he is a good technical coach.”

The 72-year-old then named Slot as “the best technical coach from the Netherlands,” snubbing current Man United boss Erik ten Hag in the process.

Louis van Gaal believes Liverpool have 'made a very good choice' in hiring Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

“I think Liverpool have made a very good choice,” concluded Van Gaal.

As you would expect, Ten Hag was less complimentary of Slot when asked about Liverpool’s new head coach, claiming that “people have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord.”

The Man United manager, whose team finished with a negative goal difference this season, told Voetbal International: “Feyenoord were steady this year but not top.

“PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas; in terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting on pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.

“Peter Bosz (manager) and his staff did that top notch, but the rest of the club is also well put together. PSV Eindhoven were better than the rest by such a long distance, even so much better than Feyenoord.”

It may be true that PSV were the deserved Eredivisie winners, but he forgets to mention that Feyenoord actually improved on their points total from the previous season, when they won the league.

The 2023/24 campaign also saw Feyenoord win the Dutch Cup, a competition in which they knocked out PSV in the round of 16.

The Dutchman officially started his role at Liverpool on June 1, but won’t properly work with the players until pre-season begins in early July.

Speaking after Northern Ireland’s 5-1 defeat to Spain, Bradley told Sky Sports: “I haven’t spoken to him (Slot) yet. Haven’t heard too much to be honest but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Earlier in June, Andy Robertson said similar. He told the same TV channel: “I haven’t spoken to [Slot] yet. I think he’s leaving us to focus on the Euros.

“It’s an exciting new challenge. Obviously the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for for that manager but obviously excited now by the new manager coming in – new ideas, new voice – and I’m really excited for what can come with that.

“I’ve got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we’ve had, the manager’s very good and I can’t wait to see that up close.”

Come the start of pre-season, the buzz will be back around the Reds and intrigue will be high to see the boss’ fresh ideas.