Like former team-mate Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres is eager to avoid any shortcuts to the top as a manager, as the next step in his coaching career proves.

Alonso became the most coveted coach in Europe this year as he oversaw a double-winning campaign at Bayer Leverkusen that saw him only lose the Europa League final.

That came after a steady progression in his fledging career on the touchline, which began in the Real Madrid academy and then saw him take charge of Real Sociedad B, before joining Leverkusen three years in.

He turned down job offers along the way and did so again this summer, including rejecting advances from Liverpool as he aims to keep his pace.

It appears as though Torres is taking the same approach, with the former Liverpool striker confirmed in a new position on Tuesday.

Having spent the last three years coaching Atletico Madrid U19s, the 40-year-old has now been announced as manager of Atletico Madrid B, with previous coach Luis Tevenet joining Diego Simeone’s first-team staff.

In three seasons in charge of Atletico’s U19s, Torres twice won the league and once the Champions Cup, achieving a double in the campaign just gone.

But he will now test himself at a higher level, with Atletico B expressly designed to produce players for the first team.

“I am at home and I feel an enormous responsibility since I decided to face this new stage,” Torres told Atletico’s official website.

“It has been three years of constant learning.

“For me this step is very important and I want to be ambitious to do things better every day, face the challenges that come and the responsibility in the best way and at the same time knowing that I am in no hurry and no need to take a wrong step.

“I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the peace of mind of knowing that we are prepared.”

His words reflect those of Alonso throughout his own coaching career so far, with both “in no hurry” to reach the top.

It is an admirable stance, with it no doubt that, if Torres continues to follow the trajectory he has, he will eventually be offered elite jobs.

Perhaps that could even come at Anfield, after he shadowed Jurgen Klopp towards the end of March, having explained: “I’m trying to be a coach, let’s see if I can do it. But coaching for Liverpool is a different thing, step-by-step.”