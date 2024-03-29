Former Liverpool forward Fernando Torres is set to spend the weekend shadowing Jurgen Klopp at the club’s AXA Training Centre.

The 40-year-old was back on Merseyside last Saturday to take part in the Legends’ 4-2 win over Ajax, a game that saw him net once again in front of the Kop end.

And This Is Anfield understands he returned on Friday in order to follow the Reds’ preparations for Sunday’s huge clash with Brighton.

He is expected to take in sessions on both Friday and Saturday at the club’s Kirkby base.

Torres is in the early stages of his coaching career, having been in charge of the U19 team of his boyhood club Atletico Madrid since 2021.

But he is clearly keen to step into management in senior football eventually, and hopes time with Klopp will aid him in that aim.

Interestingly, Torres was asked after last week’s Legends game whether he might wish to one day return to Liverpool as manager.

He was measured in his reply, saying: “This is a big thing, I am just starting, learning and understanding how different it is to be a coach – it’s a completely different thing.

“Starting from zero, doing the right step – one at a time – I’m trying to be a coach, let’s see if I can do it. But coaching for Liverpool is a different thing, step-by-step.”

Torres scored 81 goals in 142 appearances for Liverpool in three-and-a-half seasons before departing for Chelsea in controversial circumstances.

And with his first Liverpool Legends experience under his belt, he is keen to do it all over again next season, saying: “I do my best to train every day and to be able to come again next season and do a little bit better.

“It’s the first time I can come because I am coaching and, normally, I cannot find the time, so I was really looking forward to [it].”