★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, October 13, 2023: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Jude Bellingham applauds the supporters after an International Friendly match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium. England won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gareth Southgate has made it clear he’s now banking on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gareth Southgate believes Trent Alexander-Arnold can offer England “a different dimension” in midfield as they gear up for their Euro 2024 Group C opener against Serbia on Sunday.

The Liverpool right-back has been deployed in the middle by Southgate on a number of occasions during his international career so far.

The England manager praised the 25-year-old’s passing range and attitude in helping him adapt to the new position.

Asked if Alexander-Arnold was ready to play in midfield, Southgate told ITV: “We believe so. We think he can offer something we don’t have, he can give the team a different dimension and he’s been diligent in understanding the role.

“He has as good a passing range as anyone in world football really.

“He’s been invested in learning and understanding all aspects of the game in that role and I’ve enjoyed working with him on that project in the last 12 months.

“His mentality and attitude have been absolutely first class.”

DOHA, QATAR - Friday, November 25, 2022: England's Jude Bellingham during the national anthem before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

One player certain to be at the heart of the England side is Jude Bellingham, who won the Champions League in his debut season at Real Madrid, while his 19 league goals also helped his new club to the LaLiga title.

And Southgate admitted it would be “crazy” for England not to utilise his goal-scoring ability when asked if he would start as a number 10 behind captain Harry Kane.

“He’ll run forward a lot and be a threat on goal no doubt,” Southgate said.

“He’s obviously played for Madrid as a false nine or 10 all season and we’ll be crazy to not take advantage of that goal-scoring form he has had all season.”

England manager Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold speak on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C match at the National Stadium Ta'Qali, Attard. Picture date: Friday June 16, 2023.

Euro 2024 will be Southgate’s fourth major tournament as England boss and he feels he has continued to develop and improve throughout his reign.

“I feel ready. I’m a better manager than I was six months ago and a year ago, but time will tell if that’s going to translate into results,” he said.

“We’re here to win which we know is a complicated journey and the first objective is to qualify.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024