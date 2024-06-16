It was an eventful night for Luis Diaz as he scored for Colombia in a 3-0 win over Bolivia, but was subject to a bad challenge that led to two red cards being shown.

Colombia’s final friendly before the Copa America wasn’t quite as relaxed as they would have wished, as two players were sent off following a bad tackle by Hector Cuellar on Diaz.

Before the incident, it had been smooth sailing for manager Nestor Lorenzo’s side, as Colombia went 3-0 up in the first half.

After Fluminense’s Jhon Arias put them ahead early on, Diaz set up their second, cutting inside and squaring accurately to another Jhon, Jhon Cordoba, who manoeuvred himself well to score.

Things got even better for Diaz, when he showed close control to shift the ball onto his right and finish calmly inside the box for Colombia’s third.

With the opposition 3-0 up, Bolivia were frustrated – Cuellar in particular, who flew in on Diaz from behind in the 67th minute.

Thankfully Diaz avoided serious injury but his teammates were still incensed.

The following fracas saw quasi-punches thrown by Crystal Palace‘s Daniel Munoz towards Bolivia striker Cesar Menacho. In the end, both were sent off while Cuellar and Mateus Uribe escaped with yellow cards.

While Cuellar could have done damage with the reckless nature of his tackle, he didn’t actually make bad contact with Liverpool’s No. 7.

With his work done, Diaz was then replaced by Santiago Arias in the 77th minute at Rentschler Field in Connecticut, USA.

??| RED CARD: BAD TACKLE ON LUIS DIAZ LEADS TO 2 RED CARDS!! Columbia 3-0 Bolivia

pic.twitter.com/7A4BPb6qiL — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) June 15, 2024

The 3-0 victory over Bolivia was Colombia’s last warm-up game for the upcoming Copa America.

They begin their tournament on June 24 with a match against Paraguay in Houston, before taking on Costa Rica on June 28.

Neutrals will have to wait until July 3 at 2am (BST), though, for the most exciting prospect of the group, when Colombia play Brazil at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium.

Also going to the tournament are Darwin Nunez with Uruguay, Alisson with Brazil and Alexis Mac Allister with Argentina.

The latter two nations are the favourites to win it, with the final being held on July 15 at 1am.