Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures have been released, but how do they fit in around their other competitions?
Liverpool are a club who exist to win trophies and each season they look to compete on all fronts. Last campaign, the quest for a quadruple started well but came clattering down in late March.
Here, we look at the Premier League fixtures with prospective Champions League and FA Cup games either side, as well noting the international breaks.
The full League Cup schedule is yet to be announced.
If Liverpool were to progress in the cups, perhaps the most daunting prospect is playing Chelsea away before a Champions League semi-final second leg, an Anfield match against Arsenal and an FA Cup final.
For that to even be a conundrum that needs solved, it would represent a very good first year for Arne Slot.
Come 2025, let’s hope we can all mark our diaries for the end of May. Here is how Liverpool’s fixtures look for 2024/25.
August
17th: Ipswich (A) – PL
24th: Brentford (H) – PL
31st: Man United (A) – PL
September
1-9th: International break
14th: Nottingham Forest (H) – PL
17/18th: UCL MD 1
21st: Bournemouth (H) – PL
24/25th: League Cup third round
28th: Wolves (A) – PL
October
1/2nd: UCL MD 2
5th: Crystal Palace (A) – PL
6-14th: International break
19th: Chelsea (H) – PL
22/23rd: UCL MD 3
26th: Arsenal (A) – PL
29/30th: League Cup 4th round (predicted)
November
2nd: Brighton (H) – PL
5/6th: UCL MD 4
9th: Aston Villa (H) – PL
10-18th: International break
23rd: Southampton (A) – PL
26/27th: UCL MD 5
30th: Man City (H) – PL
December
4th: Newcastle (A) – PL
7th: Everton (A) – PL
10/11th: UCL MD 6
14th: Fulham (H) – PL
17/18th: League Cup quarter-finals
21st: Tottenham (A) – PL
26th: Leicester (H) – PL
29th: West Ham (A) – PL
January
4th: Man United (H) – PL
7/8th: League Cup semi-final 1st leg (predicted)
11th: FA Cup 3rd round
14th: Nottingham Forest (A) – PL
14/15th: League Cup semi-final 2nd leg (predicted)
18th: Brentford (A) – PL
21/22nd: UCL MD 7
25th: Ipswich (H) – PL
29th: UCL MD 8
February
1st: Bournemouth (A) – PL
8th: FA Cup 4th round
11/12th: UCL play-off round 1st leg
15th: Wolves (H) – PL
18/19th: UCL play-off round 2nd leg
22nd: Man City (A) – PL
22nd: League Cup final (predicted)
26th: Newcastle (H) – PL
March
1st: FA Cup 5th round
4/5th: UCL round of 16 1st leg
8th: Southampton (H) – PL
11/12th: UCL round of 16 2nd leg
15th: Aston Villa (A) – PL
17-26th: International break
29th: FA Cup quarter-finals
April
2nd: Everton (H) – PL
5th: Fulham (A) – PL
8/9th: UCL quarter-finals 1st leg
12th: West Ham (H) – PL
15/16th: UCL quarter-finals 2nd leg
19th: Leicester (A) – PL
26th: Tottenham (H) – PL
26th: FA Cup semi-finals
29/30th: UCL semi-finals 1st leg
May
3rd: Chelsea (A) – PL
6/7th: UCL semi-finals 2nd leg
10th: Arsenal (H) – PL
17th: FA Cup final
18th: Brighton (A) – PL
25th: Crystal Palace (H) – PL
31st: Champions League final
The League Cup
As mentioned, the EFL haven’t released the round dates for the League Cup yet, but we do know that Liverpool’s third round match will take place on the week of September 24, as previously reported.
We also think that the quarter-finals will take place on the week commencing December 16. As usual, the final should take place in late February.
Fan Comments