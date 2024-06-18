Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures have been released, but how do they fit in around their other competitions?

Liverpool are a club who exist to win trophies and each season they look to compete on all fronts. Last campaign, the quest for a quadruple started well but came clattering down in late March.

Here, we look at the Premier League fixtures with prospective Champions League and FA Cup games either side, as well noting the international breaks.

The full League Cup schedule is yet to be announced.

If Liverpool were to progress in the cups, perhaps the most daunting prospect is playing Chelsea away before a Champions League semi-final second leg, an Anfield match against Arsenal and an FA Cup final.

For that to even be a conundrum that needs solved, it would represent a very good first year for Arne Slot.

Come 2025, let’s hope we can all mark our diaries for the end of May. Here is how Liverpool’s fixtures look for 2024/25.

August

17th: Ipswich (A) – PL

24th: Brentford (H) – PL

31st: Man United (A) – PL

September

1-9th: International break

14th: Nottingham Forest (H) – PL

17/18th: UCL MD 1

21st: Bournemouth (H) – PL

24/25th: League Cup third round

28th: Wolves (A) – PL

October

1/2nd: UCL MD 2

5th: Crystal Palace (A) – PL

6-14th: International break

19th: Chelsea (H) – PL

22/23rd: UCL MD 3

26th: Arsenal (A) – PL

29/30th: League Cup 4th round (predicted)

November

2nd: Brighton (H) – PL

5/6th: UCL MD 4

9th: Aston Villa (H) – PL

10-18th: International break

23rd: Southampton (A) – PL

26/27th: UCL MD 5

30th: Man City (H) – PL

December

4th: Newcastle (A) – PL

7th: Everton (A) – PL

10/11th: UCL MD 6

14th: Fulham (H) – PL

17/18th: League Cup quarter-finals

21st: Tottenham (A) – PL

26th: Leicester (H) – PL

29th: West Ham (A) – PL

January

4th: Man United (H) – PL

7/8th: League Cup semi-final 1st leg (predicted)

11th: FA Cup 3rd round

14th: Nottingham Forest (A) – PL

14/15th: League Cup semi-final 2nd leg (predicted)

18th: Brentford (A) – PL

21/22nd: UCL MD 7

25th: Ipswich (H) – PL

29th: UCL MD 8

February

1st: Bournemouth (A) – PL

8th: FA Cup 4th round

11/12th: UCL play-off round 1st leg

15th: Wolves (H) – PL

18/19th: UCL play-off round 2nd leg

22nd: Man City (A) – PL

22nd: League Cup final (predicted)

26th: Newcastle (H) – PL

March

1st: FA Cup 5th round

4/5th: UCL round of 16 1st leg

8th: Southampton (H) – PL

11/12th: UCL round of 16 2nd leg

15th: Aston Villa (A) – PL

17-26th: International break

29th: FA Cup quarter-finals

April

2nd: Everton (H) – PL

5th: Fulham (A) – PL

8/9th: UCL quarter-finals 1st leg

12th: West Ham (H) – PL

15/16th: UCL quarter-finals 2nd leg

19th: Leicester (A) – PL

26th: Tottenham (H) – PL

26th: FA Cup semi-finals

29/30th: UCL semi-finals 1st leg

May

3rd: Chelsea (A) – PL

6/7th: UCL semi-finals 2nd leg

10th: Arsenal (H) – PL

17th: FA Cup final

18th: Brighton (A) – PL

25th: Crystal Palace (H) – PL

31st: Champions League final

The League Cup

As mentioned, the EFL haven’t released the round dates for the League Cup yet, but we do know that Liverpool’s third round match will take place on the week of September 24, as previously reported.

We also think that the quarter-finals will take place on the week commencing December 16. As usual, the final should take place in late February.