Jayden Danns enjoyed a surprise breakthrough campaign under Jurgen Klopp in 2023/24, and will be hoping to keep that up with Arne Slot arriving at Liverpool.

Danns, who only turned 18 in January, began the season as part of the U18s squad, but by its conclusion was a firm fixture within the first team.

The striker made his debut off the bench against Luton in February and went on to feature five times – scoring twice in the FA Cup win at Southampton – and make the matchday squad on 11 occasions in total.

Klopp hailed him as a “massive talent,” and in March, Liverpool tied him down to a new long-term contract, with the belief within the club clear.

While the summer brings a change in the dugout as Slot takes over as head coach, the hope will be that Danns stays as part of the senior setup moving forward.

After an unforgettable season for the 18-year-old, Danns has posted a five-minute highlight reel to his Instagram page, showing his rise from U18s to first team.

It includes his stunning backheeled goal against Man United U21s at Old Trafford, his outrageous double against Arsenal U18s in the FA Youth Cup and that brace at Anfield in the FA Cup.

The video sums up his remarkable rise to the senior squad and should grab Slot’s attention as he plans for his first season on Merseyside.

Danns’ campaign ended early due to injury, but he should be part of the initial group to head to the AXA Training Centre for day one of pre-season.

There he could train alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabio Carvalho as Slot gets his first glimpse of the squad he will be working with in 2024/25.

With Slot’s system at Feyenoord involving a prominent No. 9 – typically Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez – there is cause to believe that Danns could figure in his planning.

Whether he stays as a first-team regular, spends time in the academy or even heads out on loan is likely a decision that will be made later in the summer.