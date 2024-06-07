Joe Gomez confirms his “open mind” to playing new position

After a campaign in which he filled four different positions, Joe Gomez has explained how he feels the season taught him to remain open-minded to playing new positions.

Gomez has been no stranger to playing new positions at Liverpool and, at Euro 2024, should have his versatility utilised by England too.

When he joined under Brendan Rodgers in 2015, left-back was where he found his berth, while under Jurgen Klopp he has performed at both right-back and centre-back.

The latter is undoubtedly is preferred position, something he has admitted to in the past, but he is now more open-minded when it comes to his career.

Upon receiving the Embodiment Of Liverpool FC Award 2024 from The Anfield Wrap, Gomez said: “I think this season’s taught me that I just want to enjoy playing football, [I] don’t need to necessarily need to box myself in.

“Obviously I still feel like I can contribute well at centre-half, but I’ve definitely enjoyed my football and for me that comes first.”

The 2023/24 season saw the defender take up a new position, in holding midfield, when Liverpool were in the midst of an injury crisis.

Playing as the defensive midfielder, he helped Liverpool to two wins without conceding, in matches against Nottingham Forest, away in the league, and Southampton in the FA Cup.

Gomez continued: “It is what it is. The main thing is just giving it all for the badge. Wherever that is, I’m definitely I think in a phase of my career where I’m more accepting to whatever that may be.

“I’m not as young and hard-headed about having to play centre-half. A lot of it is your mindset and the way you approach the game.

“I think me approaching it with a more open mind and just contributing however possible. The positions have not been bog standard at time and there’s been alterations tactically, but that’s just the way the game’s headed.”

More tactical changes are expected for the players in the summer, with new manager Arne Slot bringing his own ideas to the table.

Joel Matip‘s departure opens up another centre-back spot for Gomez to occupy, but it is clear he isn’t treating playing in the middle of defence as the be-all and end-all.

“Everyone wants consistency but I’ll be open. I definitely won’t box it in or shut that door,” Gomez concluded.

At 27 years old, time is still on the side of Liverpool’s longest-serving player.