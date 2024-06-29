Gareth Southgate is expected to snub Joe Gomez once again in favour of turning to a player with no experience at left-back, should Kieran Trippier fail to start for England.

Gomez has not seen a minute of Euro 2024 action, instead sitting on the bench in all three group games as Southgate has sought to stick with the same defence.

But Trippier, who has been nursing a calf injury throughout the tournament, is not guaranteed to be ready for the XI in the last-16 tie against Slovakia after missing training on Friday.

The Newcastle defender was part of training on Saturday, though, to keep his hopes alive, as too specialist left-back Luke Shaw, but he is only expected to be named on the bench.

The incredible story coming out of all of this, though, is that while many would look to Gomez to fill the void should Trippier not pass fit, Southgate would instead turn to Ezri Konsa.

As reported by Sky Sports, it is “thought” the Aston Villa centre-back would be turned to “as a makeshift left-back” ahead of Gomez, despite having never played the position, unlike the Reds’ No. 2.

While Trippier may end up starting, that the next in line would be Konsa is hard to fathom as TransferMarkt do not have him listed as playing there in over 300 career outings.

Gomez, on the other hand, started his career at Anfield at left-back under Brendan Rodgers and even played there 19 times this past season – talk about ineptitude on Southgate’s part!

It may end up being a moot point, but it goes to show what England are lacking with their current manager and you sense Gomez will be a spectator for however long they remain in the competition.

If Southgate would really be willing to play a central defender with no left-back experience in that position over Gomez, he, unfortunately, does not stand a chance.

Sky Sports’ report is only one of many concerning Southgate and the unease growing around his management, piling on the pressure ahead of their last 16 tie on Sunday.