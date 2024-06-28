Gareth Southgate’s plan to use Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder at the Euros appears to be over, as early team news for England vs. Slovakia has leaked.

Alexander-Arnold started England’s first two group games of this summer’s tournament but, having been substituted in both, he was then dropped for the third.

That came with Southgate admitting his midfield setup had been an “experiment,” though as he brought Conor Gallagher off at half-time in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, it seems he still has no solution.

Those hoping Alexander-Arnold would be restored for the last-16 clash with Slovakia look set to be disappointed, however.

Instead, Man United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is expected to start alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, according to the Telegraph‘s Matt Law.

Mainoo came off the bench to replace Gallagher on Tuesday night and is now set to be given the nod for the 5pm kickoff on Sunday.

This would indicate that Alexander-Arnold has dropped further down the pecking order in midfield, with the Liverpool defender now more likely to be considered for his natural position.

He replaced Kieran Trippier for the closing stages of the draw with Slovenia and took up the right-back role, as Southgate shifted Kyle Walker to left-back.

Trippier is “managing a slight calf issue,” reports Law, which saw him training separate to the group in Thursday’s session.

If the Newcastle full-back does miss out, there is then a chance that the England manager turns to Alexander-Arnold to start at right-back – but the signs are that he has made a U-turn on employing him as a midfielder.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Denmark earlier in the group stage, Southgate assessed the performances of his stand-in No. 8.

“Look, he’s had some moments where he’s delivered what we thought he would,” he said of Alexander-Arnold.

“We know it is an experiment, and we know that we don’t have a natural replacement for a Kalvin Phillips, but we’re trying some different things and at the moment, we’re not flowing as we’d like, that’s for sure.”

There is a growing unrest among England fans over their performances so far at the Euros, which saw ugly scenes as drinks were thrown at the manager from the stands after the goalless draw with Slovenia.

His treatment of Alexander-Arnold is still bizarre, with a reliance on Walker and Trippier seeing him unable to harness the unique qualities of one of the best right-backs in world football.