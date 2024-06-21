England boss Gareth Southgate has pinned his side’s struggles on the absence of Kalvin Phillips, with fans baffled at his comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Following England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday evening, Southgate admitted that his use of Alexander-Arnold in midfield was an “experiment.”

“Look, he’s had some moments where he’s delivered what we thought he would,” he told BBC Sport, when asked if his use of the Liverpool right-back is working.

"We don't have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips." ? Gareth Southgate says putting Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield is an "experiment" as England search for answers in the middle of the park ???????#Euro2024 #DENENG pic.twitter.com/oS7yfPxCJu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2024

“We know it is an experiment, and we know that we don’t have a natural replacement for a Kalvin Phillips, but we’re trying some different things and at the moment, we’re not flowing as we’d like, that’s for sure.”

That would suggest that Alexander-Arnold, who was substituted – again – with only 53 minutes on the clock, could be dropped for the final group game against Slovenia.

It comes after he created more chances than any other England player (three) despite his reduced minutes, with the growing consensus being that Southgate should simply employ him in his natural position.

The manager’s claim that England are struggling to function without Phillips, who has played 1,262 minutes at club level in the past two seasons, left fans staggered.

Many were left questioning Southgate’s credentials…

Not a single drunken idiot across the entire nation turned to his mate at any point during that ninety minutes of hell and muttered the words “what we need is prime Kalvin Phillips back” — Gianfranco Shola (@GianfrancoShoIa) June 20, 2024

Southgate’s comment about Kalvin Phillips is so very weird. Pick him then or, alternatively, perhaps don’t let it be known publicly that you think he’s done at 28 years old when the shambles we’ve just witnessed was nothing to do with him. — Macca (@The_Paris_Angel) June 20, 2024

Today he couldn't get a tune out of probably the best crop of English talent for donkeys years and his priority is bemoaning the loss of Kalvin Phillips. God help us. — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) June 20, 2024

Can't think of a Southgate interview in which he's dropped a bigger bollock than mentioning Kalvin Phillips tonight. That type of thing reverberates around a dressing room. And when by far your greatest strength in a job has been your relationship with players… #England. — Neil Farrington (@Neilfarrington) June 20, 2024

Genuinely don’t think Southgate is throwing Trent under the bus with that nonsensical Kalvin Phillips quote. He’s just so spinelessly shite and inept that he doesn’t know what to do with elite talent. — Dan (@Dan23_92) June 20, 2024

Trent gets a lot of flak, but surely the gravest insult he's ever received is his own manager coming out and basically saying he's not as good as Kalvin Phillips — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 20, 2024

This is Southgate in a nutshell. The best passer in world football and he’s trying to turn him into Kalvin fucking Phillips whilst sitting deep and having everyone in front of him apart from Saka facing their own goal. A chronic misuse of talent. Not just Trent either. https://t.co/3erYbcXkxX — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) June 20, 2024

And it wasn’t only Liverpool fans calling for Trent at right-back…

Trent was the scapegoat before a ball was even kicked this tournament. There were worse midfielders. He’d be Englands most creative player from right back yet they refuse to recognise that lol mad — Ryan McLaughlin ?? (@RyanMcL2) June 20, 2024

England are the only country to have a supreme player with a unique skillset and use him as a scapegoat. Play your best players in his best position – Trent at right-back. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) June 20, 2024

It is criminal that Trent Alexander-Arnold, *THE* best right-back in the world, is being played in a suboptimal midfield role that forces him to have 360? vision and pass with his back to goal. One of the *BIGGEST* cases of misprofiling that you'll see. — NP (@__TheNearPost__) June 20, 2024

Think you’ll find that if you just play Trent in his best position (right back), he’ll be much more effective going forward. That’s where he’s influenced games from his entire career ????? pic.twitter.com/ICdQUroF2t — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) June 20, 2024

Trent is a world class attacking right-back, and that's more than enough. Can we stop pretending he's a midfielder. I don't even blame him for looking uncomfortable either. — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) June 20, 2024

Feel sorry for Trent. He’s an unbelievable Right Back and he’s being hung out to dry by a Manager who’s out of his depth. — GW (@gw850) June 20, 2024

England are stuck between being ‘underdogs’ and being ‘the best team’ Sub Walker – shift Trent to right back – get some natural width & play attacking football Keeping Walker as a constant insurance policy & subbing one of your best creative players is so safe — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) June 20, 2024

Obviously we all hope that Slot is more tactically able than Gareth Southgate & there are LOADS of mitigating factors, but I wonder if this tournament might make some people question their certainty that Trent should be moved into the middle. Best right-back in the world IMO. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) June 20, 2024

It is a bizarre situation that is all too common for England, with Southgate’s lack of pragmatism often holding them back when the solutions appear obvious.

While Alexander-Arnold’s creativity is clearly an outlet in midfield, there are seven seasons and eight trophies as evidence that his best position will almost certainly remain as a right-back.