FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Thursday, June 20, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England at the Waldstadion. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans can’t believe Gareth Southgate’s admission on Trent Alexander-Arnold

England boss Gareth Southgate has pinned his side’s struggles on the absence of Kalvin Phillips, with fans baffled at his comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Following England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday evening, Southgate admitted that his use of Alexander-Arnold in midfield was an “experiment.”

“Look, he’s had some moments where he’s delivered what we thought he would,” he told BBC Sport, when asked if his use of the Liverpool right-back is working.

“We know it is an experiment, and we know that we don’t have a natural replacement for a Kalvin Phillips, but we’re trying some different things and at the moment, we’re not flowing as we’d like, that’s for sure.”

That would suggest that Alexander-Arnold, who was substituted – again – with only 53 minutes on the clock, could be dropped for the final group game against Slovenia.

It comes after he created more chances than any other England player (three) despite his reduced minutes, with the growing consensus being that Southgate should simply employ him in his natural position.

The manager’s claim that England are struggling to function without Phillips, who has played 1,262 minutes at club level in the past two seasons, left fans staggered.

 

Many were left questioning Southgate’s credentials…

 

And it wasn’t only Liverpool fans calling for Trent at right-back…

It is a bizarre situation that is all too common for England, with Southgate’s lack of pragmatism often holding them back when the solutions appear obvious.

While Alexander-Arnold’s creativity is clearly an outlet in midfield, there are seven seasons and eight trophies as evidence that his best position will almost certainly remain as a right-back.

