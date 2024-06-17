Liverpool are expected to bid for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville, according to reports in Yorkshire, though it is unclear whether there is genuine interest.

Summerville is known to be a player on Liverpool’s radar, and with Leeds failing to secure promotion to the Premier League, their standout talent is expected to leave.

That has led to speculation over a move to Anfield, particularly as the Reds are in the market for a new winger and have recently appointed another Dutchman, Arne Slot, as head coach.

As it stands, there has been no movement when it comes to Summerville, but LeedsLive have claimed both Liverpool and Chelsea are “set to make bids.”

This comes with a price tag of “around £35 million” set for the 22-year-old, who scored 21 goals and laid on 10 assists in 49 games last season.

Leeds are likely to sell

Summerville is likely to be among the most coveted wingers on the market, particularly for Premier League clubs, and at £35 million could be a bargain signing.

Leeds are in a difficult position as, after losing the playoff final to Southampton, they will be required to raise funds in order to avoid any financial sanctions.

But it remains to be seen if claims of advances from Anfield are genuine, with This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reporting in January that there is “no guarantee” the Reds would follow up on any interest.

The majority of Summerville’s appearances in the campaign just gone came as a left winger, where Liverpool’s squad is already well-stocked.

Luis Diaz was first choice in the left-sided role last season under Jurgen Klopp, but Slot also has compatriot Cody Gakpo as an interesting option along with the versatile Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool want a left-footer

Summerville can, however, play on the right flank, and did so almost exclusively when coming through at Feyenoord’s academy – including loans with FC Dordrecht and ADO Den Haag – as well as in Leeds‘ youth ranks.

He even started on the right against Slot’s AZ Alkmaar during the 2019/20 season with ADO Den Haag, before moving up front in the follow-up clash that term.

All signs point to Liverpool seeking a young, left-footed winger for the right flank this summer, though, with Summerville’s right his dominant foot.

That could work against the Netherlands youth international, with the likes of Michael Olise, Bryan Mbeumo and Johan Bakayoko perhaps more realistic candidates.